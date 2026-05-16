New York’s Long Island Rail Workers Launch Strike In US

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LIRR workers strike, halting US's busiest commuter rail service.

Wage increases and healthcare premiums fuel the 3,500-worker walkout.

Commuter chaos looms, impacting fans and weekday travel.

Edited by: Karl Sexton

Workers for New York's Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) went on strike on Saturday, halting the busiest commuter rail system in the United States.

Some 3,500 workers are taking part in the strike, including locomotive engineers, machinists and signalmen.

This is the first time the LIRR rail workers have staged a strike in 32 years.

A group of five unions called their workers to participate in the walkout after negotiations with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) ended without a deal.

The LIRR system serves nearly 300,000 passengers per day, connecting New York City and its boroughs with suburban Long Island.

What is the dispute about?

Both sides of the labor dispute said the fight centered on wage increases and health care premiums.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union said rail workers have gone three years without ‌raises during the bargaining process.

Kevin Sexton of the National Vice President of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen said no new negotiations are planned between the two sides.

"We're far apart at this point," Sexton said. "We are truly sorry that we are in this situation," he added.

For its part, MTA chairman Janno Lieber said the agency "gave the union everything they said they wanted in terms of pay" and that to him it was apparent the unions always intended to walk out.

MTA said that the union's initial demands would lead to fare increases.

Commuter chaos expected

This weekend, the strike could make it challenging for suburban sports fans to get into Manhattan to watch the New York Knicks' National Basketball Association (NBA) playoff run or see the Major League Baseball intra-city rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Mets.

But it would be most troubling for workers if the strike continues into the work week, with New York's already overloaded highways seeing extra traffic.

MTA announced plans to provide a limited number of free shuttle buses during rush hours for essential workers.

New York's Governor Kathy Hochul urged LIRR riders to work from home if they are able to.

Hochul also blamed the strike on union leadership for "unnecessary dysfunction and thousands of union LIRR workers are being forced to go without a paycheck."

"I stand with LIRR riders and will fight to preserve the long-term stability of the MTA," she added.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.