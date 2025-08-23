Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Five Dead, Many Injured As Tourist Bus With Indians Onbaord Crashes On NY Highway

Five Dead, Many Injured As Tourist Bus With Indians Onbaord Crashes On NY Highway

Five tourists died, many injured including Indians, in a tragic bus crash near Buffalo after a Niagara Falls trip. Survivors rescued as officials probe distracted driving.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
A tragic accident on a New York state highway claimed the lives of five passengers Friday when a tour bus carrying dozens of sightseers veered off course and crashed, authorities confirmed.

The wreck occurred about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Buffalo, as the bus was making its way back to New York City following a day trip to Niagara Falls, one of the region’s most visited landmarks.

According to the New York State Police, the victims included passengers of Indian, Chinese, and Filipino origin. Fifty-four people were on board at the time of the crash. While several sustained injuries, officials noted that none of the survivors remained in life-threatening condition. Importantly, no children were among the fatalities, correcting an earlier briefing.

Driver Distracted Before Crash

Investigators believe the driver became distracted, lost control, and overcorrected, leading to the deadly accident. “It’s believed the operator became distracted, lost control, over corrected and ended up… over there,” Major Andre Ray of the New York State Police said during a Friday evening update at the scene.

Ray confirmed that mechanical failure, impairment, and intoxication had all been ruled out, and no charges have been filed. The driver survived and is cooperating with investigators as authorities piece together the sequence of events.

Massive Rescue Operation

The aftermath of the crash prompted a large-scale emergency response. Eight helicopters were deployed for rescue and medical transport, said Margaret Ferrentino, president of Mercy Flight, a nonprofit air ambulance service. Translators were also brought in to help communicate with passengers from diverse backgrounds.

State officials and first responders worked through the evening to provide aid. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said her office was coordinating with local authorities to ensure support for victims and their families.

Outpouring Of Sympathy

The accident has drawn swift reactions from leaders. “I’m heartbroken for all those we’ve lost and all those injured and praying for their families,” said U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, adding his gratitude to the first responders who rushed to the scene.

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Niagara Falls Bus Crash New York Bus Accident Buffalo Highway Crash New York Tour Bus Crash
