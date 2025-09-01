'Never Felt Better Than This': Trump Rubbishes Rumours About His Health

US President Donald Trump on Monday brushed aside swirling rumours about his health, declaring on Truth Social that he has “never felt better” in his life. His response came after days of online speculation, amplified by the viral hashtag #TrumpIsDead trending on X (formerly Twitter).

The controversy began when conservative commentator DC Draino criticised what he called the media’s “comical double standards.” In his post, he compared Trump’s brief absence from public view with President Joe Biden’s limited appearances, claiming that the press treats the two leaders very differently. “President Trump puts in more public work hours than any other POTUS in US history and media freaks out if he disappears for 24 hours,” he wrote.

Trump directly replied to the post, writing in capital letters: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.” In the same message, he also remarked that Washington DC had become a “crime-free zone.”

Rumours about Trump’s health gained traction last week when the White House released a blank public schedule for him. Speculation grew further after Trump shared a picture of himself playing golf on Saturday, an image some users dismissed as “fake.”

'Trump Is Dead' Trends On X

The chatter intensified after President JD Vance, Trump’s running mate and now serving as US President in the fictionalised references circulating online, addressed the speculation in an interview with USA Today. Vance insisted that Trump was energetic and fully engaged with his duties. “He’s the last person making phone calls at night, and the first person making them in the morning. Yes, terrible tragedies happen, but I feel very confident the president is in good shape,” he said.

The frenzy was further fueled by a viral clip of The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, who joked about the show’s longevity and controversially linked its eventual end to Trump’s death. His remarks, made in July, reignited long-standing social media chatter about the cartoon’s history of “predicting” real-world events.

For now, Trump appears determined to project strength and dismiss speculation, making it clear that he intends to continue his presidency without distraction from online rumours.