A criminal wanted in multiple murder and armed dacoity cases was shot dead in a joint operation by Delhi and Gurugram police near Astha Kunj Park in south-east Delhi. Bhim Mahabahadur Jora, a leader of a Nepali gang involved in robberies across India, had reportedly been absconding for 17 months.

According to officials on Tuesday, Jora (39), a native of Lalpur, Nepal, was wanted in the murder of Dr. Yogesh Chander Paul, who ran a private clinic in Jangpura in May 2024, and in the theft of Rs 20 lakh from the house of BJP Mehrauli district vice president Mamta Bharadwaj in Gurgaon's Sector 29 on October 2. A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced for information leading to his capture.

On Monday night, police received a tip-off that Jora was at Astha Kunj Park near Nehru Place. Several teams were dispatched to the location, and he was spotted by the police. The team opened fire after the accused allegedly attempted to escape. “Jora fired six rounds at the police team, which returned fire with five rounds, hitting the accused,” a senior police officer told PTI.

Jora was reportedly involved in at least six cases of murder, dacoity, and burglary across Delhi, Gurugram, Gujarat, and Bengaluru. Inspector Narendra Sharma narrowly escaped injury as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket. Jora continued to fire even after repeated warnings to surrender. He later succumbed to critical injuries at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Authorities said Jora had entered Indian cities and operated his gang using fake Aadhaar cards. His associates were placed as domestic help in affluent households, and after gaining the trust of families, they allegedly stole valuables by drugging the household members or holding them hostage.