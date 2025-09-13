Nepal's President dissolves house; parliamentary elections on March 21, 2026

Kathmandu, Sep 12 (PTI): Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Friday dissolved the House of Representatives at the recommendation of newly appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

The house was dissolved with effect from 11 pm on September 12, 2025, according to a notice issued by the President’s Office.

The President has also fixed March 21, 2026, as the date for holding the fresh Parliamentary elections, the notice said. Former Chief Justice Karki on Friday night became Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli dispensation was forced to quit in the face of a nation-wide agitation triggered by a social media ban.

President Paudel administered the oath of office to Karki, 73, this evening, three days after Oli resigned from the prime minister's post following the worst unrest that the Himalayan nation has witnessed in decades.

Karki took the oath of office and secrecy from the President as per Article 80 of the Constitution of Nepal.

“Hearty congratulations, you will succeed to save the country,” the President said congratulating her soon after the swearing in ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new prime minister was attended by Nepal's chief justice, senior government officials, security chiefs, and members of the diplomatic community.

Former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai was the only former Prime Minister present during the swearing-in ceremony.

As soon as the news of Karki’s appointment came, youths belonging to the Gen Z group celebrated the victory outside the president’s office at Sheetalniwas, Maharajgunj in Kathmandu.

Social media is filled with posts like “congratulations to the first woman prime minister,” “Be successful, save and build the country.” “Thanks to Gen Z, who made this happen.” “Yes, this is my house, my college, now my country will also operate with the love, sacrifice and affection of the mother,” wrote a girl in her Facebook status expressing her happiness over the appointment of the first female Prime Minister.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the anti-government protests.

Paudel also consulted leaders of all major political parties, legal experts and civil society leaders separately before deciding to appoint Karki as the caretaker prime minister. PTI SBP RD RD RD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)