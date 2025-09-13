Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNepal's President dissolves house; parliamentary elections on March 21, 2026

Nepal's President dissolves house; parliamentary elections on March 21, 2026

Kathmandu, Sep 12 (PTI): Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Friday dissolved the House of Representatives at the recommendation of newly appointed Prime Minister Sushila Kark.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 12:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kathmandu, Sep 12 (PTI): Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Friday dissolved the House of Representatives at the recommendation of newly appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

The house was dissolved with effect from 11 pm on September 12, 2025, according to a notice issued by the President’s Office.

The President has also fixed March 21, 2026, as the date for holding the fresh Parliamentary elections, the notice said.  Former Chief Justice Karki on Friday night became Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli dispensation was forced to quit in the face of a nation-wide agitation triggered by a social media ban.

President Paudel administered the oath of office to Karki, 73, this evening, three days after Oli resigned from the prime minister's post following the worst unrest that the Himalayan nation has witnessed in decades.

Karki took the oath of office and secrecy from the President as per Article 80 of the Constitution of Nepal.

“Hearty congratulations, you will succeed to save the country,” the President said congratulating her soon after the swearing in ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new prime minister was attended by Nepal's chief justice, senior government officials, security chiefs, and members of the diplomatic community.

Former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai was the only former Prime Minister present during the swearing-in ceremony.

As soon as the news of Karki’s appointment came, youths belonging to the Gen Z group celebrated the victory outside the president’s office at Sheetalniwas, Maharajgunj in Kathmandu.

Social media is filled with posts like “congratulations to the first woman prime minister,” “Be successful, save and build the country.” “Thanks to Gen Z, who made this happen.” “Yes, this is my house, my college, now my country will also operate with the love, sacrifice and affection of the mother,” wrote a girl in her Facebook status expressing her happiness over the appointment of the first female Prime Minister.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the anti-government protests.

Paudel also consulted leaders of all major political parties, legal experts and civil society leaders separately before deciding to appoint Karki as the caretaker prime minister. PTI SBP RD RD RD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 13 Sep 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Welcomes Formation of Nepal’s Interim Government Led By Sushila Karki: 'Hopeful Of Peace, Stability'
India Welcomes Formation of Nepal’s Interim Government Led By Sushila Karki
World
Nepal Gets First Woman Prime Minister As Sushila Karki Sworn In After Gen Z Uprising
Nepal Gets First Woman PM As Sushila Karki Sworn In After Gen Z-Led Uprising
World
Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump With 'High Degree Of Certainty'
Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump With 'High Degree Of Certainty'
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh Records Special Song For Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, Watch
Diljit Dosanjh Records Special Song For Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MLA Detained Under PSA, Allegations Of Misuse Spark Outcry And Call For Legal Action Today
Breaking: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Praises Pm Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Failed Slogans
Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget