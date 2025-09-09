The government of Nepal lifted the ban on social media platforms after the curb sparked a deadly protest across the country on Monday, resulting in the death of 19 protestors and leaving over 300 others injured. While Home Minister Ramesh Lekhkak stepped down from his position over the situation, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli "will not resign now".

The decision to end the ban was taken during an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday evening. The ban on 26 social media sites, which started from September 4, was imposed after the government alleged that social media companies were not complying with the Nepal's registration requirements.

However, following the government's decision, the social media sites including Facebook, YouTube and X have now been accessible in Nepal past midnight on Tuesday.

"We have withdrawn the shutdown of the social media. They are working now," Cabinet spokesperson and Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung told Reuters.

