Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNepal 'Gen Z' Protest: Social Media Ban Lifted After 19 Killed In Clashes, PM KP Oli Not To Resign — Top Updates

Nepal 'Gen Z' Protest: Social Media Ban Lifted After 19 Killed In Clashes, PM KP Oli Not To Resign — Top Updates

At least 17 people were killed in various parts of the capital city of Kathmandu, while two others died in the eastern city of Itahari in police firing. Over 300 others were also injured in the deadly clashes.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 07:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The government of Nepal lifted the ban on social media platforms after the curb sparked a deadly protest across the country on Monday, resulting in the death of 19 protestors and leaving over 300 others injured. While Home Minister Ramesh Lekhkak stepped down from his position over the situation, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli "will not resign now".

The decision to end the ban was taken during an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday evening. The ban on 26 social media sites, which started from September 4, was imposed after the government alleged that social media companies were not complying with the Nepal's registration requirements.

However, following the government's decision, the social media sites including Facebook, YouTube and X have now been accessible in Nepal past midnight on Tuesday.

"We have withdrawn the shutdown of the social media. They are working now," Cabinet spokesperson and Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung told Reuters.

Here are the top updates:

  • PM Oli, issued a statement late on Monday evening after the killings, announcing that the ban was lifted. Expressing grief over the deaths, he alleged that there was "infiltration by some unwanted elements in the peaceful demonstration," which he said compelled te government to use force. “The government did not intend to ban social media sites, but to regulate them,” he clarified.

  • The PM also announced that a probe committee would be formed that would submit its report within 15 days.

  • Following the deadly clashes, the embassies of Australia, Finland, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States in Nepal issued a joint statement expressing grief over the violence. They also reaffirmed their governments’ commitment to universal human rights, and stressed the importance of protecting peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

  • Thousands of protestors, including school students aged 13-18, staged a massive protest in front of the Parliament in Kathmandu under the banner of 'Gen Z'. They shouted slogans against the government over corruption and demanded immediate revocatiom of the ban on social media platforms.

  • The protest turned violent after some tried to enter the Parliament complex, which led police to use tear gas, water cannons, and live rounds to disperse crowds. The protests later spread to Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Bharatpur, Itahari, and Damak.

  • At least 17 people were killed in various parts of the capital city of Kathmandu, while two others died in the eastern city of Itahari in police firing.

  • Following the violent clashes, local administration imposed a curfew in Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Pokhara, Itahari and Butwal of Sunsarai district. The Nepali Army was also deployed in the capital to ensure law and order.

  • The Himalayan Times newspaper said that hospitals, including Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre, are struggling to accommodate patients and have begun referring them to other facilities.

  • Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Office (UNHRO) has called for a prompt and transparent probe into the killing and injury of protestors. It has also raised concern over the "deeply worrying allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force" by security forces, and urged the authorities to ensure the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 07:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
KP Oli Nepal Protests Nepal Gen Z Protest
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Home Minister Resigns As 19 Killed In Deadliest Protest Since 2006, Protestor Alleges Govt ‘Killing Children’
Nepal HM Resigns After Deadliest Protest Since 2006, Protestor Alleges Govt ‘Killing Children’
Election 2025
Vice President Election: Radhakrishnan Vs Reddy In High-Stakes Contest Tomorrow, PM Modi To Cast First Vote
Vice President Poll: Radhakrishnan Vs Reddy In High-Stakes Contest, PM Modi To Cast First Vote
World
Nepal Protests: Death Toll Rises To 19, Curfew In Kathmandu, Army Deployed As ‘Gen Z’ March Turns Violent — VIDEOS
Nepal Protests: Death Toll Rises To 19, Curfew In Kathmandu, Army Deployed As Violence Erupts — VIDEOS
World
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget