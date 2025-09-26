Nepal Ex-PM Prachanda 'No Longer' CPN-MC Party Chief, Days After Gen-Z Uprising
The party aims to unify with similar factions, investigate leaders' assets, include youth, and support the upcoming general election.
Kathmandu, Sep 26 (PTI) Nepal's former prime minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is no longer the chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre), a party leader said on Friday, after the Maoist party dissolved its central committee.
The development comes against the backdrop of violent protests by a youth-led Gen Z group against the government of now-ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli over corruption and a ban on social media.
“The purification and restructuring of the party will be done honouring the spirit of the Gen Z movement,” said a statement by the party after a full meeting of the central committee.
“During the meeting, Prachanda announced that he is no longer the chairman of the party,” said Sunil Manandhar, a member of the dissolved central committee of the party.
Headed by Prachanda, the central committee of the Maoist party had 700 members.
Manandhar said the party has formed a general convention committee under Prachanda's convenership to convene a special general convention in mid-December.
“The party has also decided to initiate the process of party unification with various factions of the Maoist party and other parties having similar ideology.” CPN-Maoist Centre also welcomed the interim government’s decision to conduct a general election on March 5 and decided to play a constructive role to make the parliamentary election a success, said the statement.
It also decided to form a powerful committee to investigate the assets of the party’s leaders. Controlling corruption was one of the key demands of the Gen Z protesters.
Efforts will also be made to represent Gen Z youths at all levels of the party, according to the statement.
The September 8-9 Gen Z movement led to the formation of an interim government led by Sushila Karki, 73, ending days of political uncertainty in the Himalayan nation.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)