Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNepal Ex-PM Prachanda 'No Longer' CPN-MC Party Chief, Days After Gen-Z Uprising

Nepal Ex-PM Prachanda 'No Longer' CPN-MC Party Chief, Days After Gen-Z Uprising

The party aims to unify with similar factions, investigate leaders' assets, include youth, and support the upcoming general election.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 11:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kathmandu, Sep 26 (PTI) Nepal's former prime minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is no longer the chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre), a party leader said on Friday, after the Maoist party dissolved its central committee.

The development comes against the backdrop of violent protests by a youth-led Gen Z group against the government of now-ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli over corruption and a ban on social media.

“The purification and restructuring of the party will be done honouring the spirit of the Gen Z movement,” said a statement by the party after a full meeting of the central committee.

“During the meeting, Prachanda announced that he is no longer the chairman of the party,” said Sunil Manandhar, a member of the dissolved central committee of the party.

Headed by Prachanda, the central committee of the Maoist party had 700 members.

Manandhar said the party has formed a general convention committee under Prachanda's convenership to convene a special general convention in mid-December.

“The party has also decided to initiate the process of party unification with various factions of the Maoist party and other parties having similar ideology.” CPN-Maoist Centre also welcomed the interim government’s decision to conduct a general election on March 5 and decided to play a constructive role to make the parliamentary election a success, said the statement.

It also decided to form a powerful committee to investigate the assets of the party’s leaders. Controlling corruption was one of the key demands of the Gen Z protesters.

Efforts will also be made to represent Gen Z youths at all levels of the party, according to the statement.

The September 8-9 Gen Z movement led to the formation of an interim government led by Sushila Karki, 73, ending days of political uncertainty in the Himalayan nation. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 11:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda Gen Z Protest
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Netanyahu Addresses An 'Empty' UN Assembly Hall As Diplomats Walk Out In Protest: VIDEO
Netanyahu Addresses An 'Empty' UN Assembly Hall As Diplomats Walk Out In Protest: VIDEO
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav Fined For Asia Cup Remarks On Pahalgam Attack
Suryakumar Yadav Fined For Asia Cup Remarks On Pahalgam Attack
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Cities
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget