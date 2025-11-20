Musk, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton: Check Who All Are Named In Epstein Files

US lawmakers in both chambers of Congress have voted to require the Justice Department to release its records on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The House passed the proposal by an overwhelming 427–1 margin, while the Senate cleared it unanimously through an expedited process.

The move follows President Donald Trump’s recent shift in position. After initially opposing the disclosure, he urged Congress to make the files public amid growing public pressure. This development comes days after more than 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein’s estate were unsealed, which included references to Trump, former adviser Steve Bannon, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles.

Despite the legislative push, ABC News reported that the Justice Department is expected to keep parts of the dossier under wraps. Any material tied to active investigations or protected under executive privilege is likely to remain confidential.

Names Referenced In Epstein Files

Politicians & Royals

– Donald Trump – US President

– Bill Clinton – Former US President

– Larry Summers – Former Treasury Secretary & Harvard President

– Robert F. Kennedy Jr – US Health Secretary

– Prince Andrew, Duke of York – Brother of King Charles III

– Sarah Ferguson – Duchess of York

Journalists & Authors

– Michael Wolff – Writer and columnist

– Peggy Siegal – Publicist

– Noam Chomsky – Academic and linguist

Legal & Finance

– Alan Dershowitz – Attorney

– Glenn Dubin – Hedge fund founder

– Eva Andersson-Dubin – Former Miss Sweden

– Les Wexner – Founder of L Brands

– Abigail Wexner – Philanthropist

– Kathryn Ruemmler – Former White House Counsel

Business & Tech

– Elon Musk – Entrepreneur

– Peter Thiel – Venture capitalist

– Tom Pritzker – Business leader

– Jean-Luc Brunel – Former model scout

– Frederic Fekkai – Celebrity stylist

– Alexandra Fekkai – His son

Entertainment & Media

– Michael Jackson – Music icon

– Mick Jagger – Rolling Stones frontman

– Courtney Love – Musician

– Naomi Campbell – Supermodel

– Chris Tucker – Actor

– Marla Maples – Trump’s former wife

– Tiffany Trump – Their daughter

Associates & Staff Linked to Epstein

– Ghislaine Maxwell – Convicted accomplice

– Sarah Kellen – Former assistant

– Adriana Mucinska – Former assistant

– Nadia Marcinkova – Associate

– Jo Jo Fontanella – Butler

– Brent Tindall – Chef

– Mark Epstein – Epstein’s brother

– Emmy Taylor – Former aide to Maxwell

Other Individuals Mentioned

Dana Burns, Doug Band, Eric Gany, Sheridan Gibson-Butte, Shelly Harrison, Victoria Hazell, Forest Sawyer, David Mullen, Joe Pagano, Kristy Rodgers, Patsy Rodgers, Cresencia Valdez, Maritza Vasquez, Sharon Reynolds, Courtney Wild, Mark Zeff, Kelly Spamm, Alexandra Dixon, Ricardo Legoretta, among others.

However, being listed in the documents does not indicate wrongdoing, and many names appear simply because of past contact or association with Epstein.