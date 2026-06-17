US Renames Indo-Pacific Command Back To Pacific Command Ahead Of Modi-Trump Meeting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US reverts Indo-Pacific Command back to historic Pacific Command.

Decision honors command's 70-year historical legacy and identity.

2018 change recognized India's growing strategic regional importance.

Command's vast area of responsibility remains unchanged globally.

The United States has renamed its Indo-Pacific Command back to the US Pacific Command, reversing a decision taken during President Donald Trump's first term eight years ago.

The announcement was made by the US Department of Defence on Tuesday, just ahead of an anticipated meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump. The move restores the command's historic designation, which had been in use for more than seven decades before being changed in 2018.

Headquartered in Hawaii, the command oversees one of the world's largest military theatres, stretching from the western coast of the United States to India's western border. Its area of responsibility covers both the Pacific and Indian Oceans and includes the US Seventh Fleet.

Pentagon Says Change Honours Historic Legacy

In a statement, the Department of Defence said the decision was intended to recognise the command's long-standing history and military heritage.

The command was originally established on January 1, 1947, by then-President Harry S. Truman. For more than 70 years, it operated under the US Pacific Command, or USPACOM, banner and became the oldest and largest of America's unified combatant commands.

According to the Pentagon, restoring the USPACOM designation honours the command's historical roots and strengthens a shared sense of identity among military personnel serving across the Pacific region.

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Why the Name Was Changed in 2018

The command was renamed the US Indo-Pacific Command in May 2018 during President Trump's first administration.

At the time, then-US Defence Secretary James Mattis said the change reflected the growing strategic and economic connectivity between the Indian and Pacific Oceans. The move was widely seen as recognising India's increasing importance in the region and Washington's expanding engagement with New Delhi.

Speaking during the renaming ceremony in 2018, Mattis described the command's vast reach as extending "from Bollywood to Hollywood, and from penguins to polar bears", underscoring its strategic significance within America's broader defence framework.

Area of Responsibility Remains Unchanged

Despite the name change, the Pentagon stressed that the command's operational responsibilities remain exactly the same.

Its area of responsibility continues to span from waters off the US West Coast to India's western border, covering a vast region that includes critical maritime routes, strategic military partnerships and key security interests.

The Department of Defence also emphasised that the command's core mission remains unchanged, including its commitment to maintaining a free and open regional theatre alongside allies and partners.

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Key Role in US Military Operations

The Pentagon highlighted the command's role in shaping the post-Second World War security architecture across the Asia-Pacific region.

Over the decades, the command has coordinated joint military operations during major conflicts, including the Korean War and the Vietnam War, while also supporting numerous humanitarian and disaster-relief missions.

By restoring the Pacific Command designation, US officials say they are reaffirming a name deeply associated with decades of military operations, regional partnerships and strategic engagement across one of the world's most consequential regions.