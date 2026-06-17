The United States has renamed its Indo-Pacific Command back to the US Pacific Command. This reverses a 2018 decision and restores its historic designation, which was in use for over seven decades.
US Renames Indo-Pacific Command Back To Pacific Command Ahead Of Modi-Trump Meeting
The United States has renamed the US Indo-Pacific Command back to the US Pacific Command, reversing a decision made in 2018 during President Donald Trump's first term.
- US reverts Indo-Pacific Command back to historic Pacific Command.
- Decision honors command's 70-year historical legacy and identity.
- 2018 change recognized India's growing strategic regional importance.
- Command's vast area of responsibility remains unchanged globally.
The United States has renamed its Indo-Pacific Command back to the US Pacific Command, reversing a decision taken during President Donald Trump's first term eight years ago.
The announcement was made by the US Department of Defence on Tuesday, just ahead of an anticipated meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump. The move restores the command's historic designation, which had been in use for more than seven decades before being changed in 2018.
Headquartered in Hawaii, the command oversees one of the world's largest military theatres, stretching from the western coast of the United States to India's western border. Its area of responsibility covers both the Pacific and Indian Oceans and includes the US Seventh Fleet.
Pentagon Says Change Honours Historic Legacy
In a statement, the Department of Defence said the decision was intended to recognise the command's long-standing history and military heritage.
The command was originally established on January 1, 1947, by then-President Harry S. Truman. For more than 70 years, it operated under the US Pacific Command, or USPACOM, banner and became the oldest and largest of America's unified combatant commands.
According to the Pentagon, restoring the USPACOM designation honours the command's historical roots and strengthens a shared sense of identity among military personnel serving across the Pacific region.
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Why the Name Was Changed in 2018
The command was renamed the US Indo-Pacific Command in May 2018 during President Trump's first administration.
At the time, then-US Defence Secretary James Mattis said the change reflected the growing strategic and economic connectivity between the Indian and Pacific Oceans. The move was widely seen as recognising India's increasing importance in the region and Washington's expanding engagement with New Delhi.
Speaking during the renaming ceremony in 2018, Mattis described the command's vast reach as extending "from Bollywood to Hollywood, and from penguins to polar bears", underscoring its strategic significance within America's broader defence framework.
Area of Responsibility Remains Unchanged
Despite the name change, the Pentagon stressed that the command's operational responsibilities remain exactly the same.
Its area of responsibility continues to span from waters off the US West Coast to India's western border, covering a vast region that includes critical maritime routes, strategic military partnerships and key security interests.
The Department of Defence also emphasised that the command's core mission remains unchanged, including its commitment to maintaining a free and open regional theatre alongside allies and partners.
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Key Role in US Military Operations
The Pentagon highlighted the command's role in shaping the post-Second World War security architecture across the Asia-Pacific region.
Over the decades, the command has coordinated joint military operations during major conflicts, including the Korean War and the Vietnam War, while also supporting numerous humanitarian and disaster-relief missions.
By restoring the Pacific Command designation, US officials say they are reaffirming a name deeply associated with decades of military operations, regional partnerships and strategic engagement across one of the world's most consequential regions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the recent change regarding the US Indo-Pacific Command?
Why was the command renamed back to US Pacific Command?
The Department of Defence stated the decision honors the command's long-standing history and military heritage. It also aims to strengthen a shared sense of identity among military personnel.
Did the command's area of responsibility change with the renaming?
No, the Pentagon stressed that the command's operational responsibilities remain exactly the same. Its area continues to span from the US West Coast to India's western border.
Why was the command initially renamed to Indo-Pacific Command in 2018?
In 2018, the change reflected the growing strategic and economic connectivity between the Indian and Pacific Oceans. It also recognized India's increasing importance in the region.