Trump Holds PM Modi's Wrist While Climbing Stairs At G7 Summit; Video Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump, Modi's G7 interaction sparked widespread online discussion.

Their bilateral meeting addressed growing India-US diplomatic tensions.

Modi, guest at G7, emphasized global maritime security concerns.

G7 summit 2026: A seemingly minor interaction between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in France has become the subject of intense social media discussion, with a video of the two leaders circulating widely online. The footage, recorded at the summit venue in Evian-les-Bains, shows Trump and Modi walking together before ascending a short staircase. As they approached the steps, Trump briefly reached out and held Modi’s wrist, a moment that quickly caught the attention of internet users and sparked varied reactions across social media platforms.

Viral Moment Draws Attention At G7 Summit

The clip emerged just hours after another interaction between the two leaders had already generated significant interest online. Images and videos showing Trump and Modi greeting each other with a warm handshake spread rapidly, highlighting their first in-person meeting in more than a year.

Their previous face-to-face engagement took place at the White House in February 2025, shortly after Trump began his second term as president. The meeting in France therefore marked an important diplomatic reunion, attracting scrutiny from observers tracking developments in India-US relations.

Trump grabs Indian Prime Minister Modi's wrist for support as he steps up a small stair during the G7 summit pic.twitter.com/J2S4F91BoM — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 16, 2026

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Bilateral Talks Come Amid Diplomatic Challenges

The meeting between Modi and Trump takes place against a backdrop of growing challenges in relations between New Delhi and Washington.

Recent months have witnessed tensions over trade measures imposed by the Trump administration on Indian goods. Additionally, concerns were raised after three Indian sailors were killed during US strikes on a merchant vessel near Oman last week.

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Modi Highlights Maritime Security Concerns

Speaking during the G7 outreach session titled “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity”, Modi underscored the importance of maritime security and safeguarding seafarers in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Referring to developments in West Asia, the prime minister said: “We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia.”

India Participates As Guest Nation

India attended the G7 gathering as an invited guest nation. Modi arrived in Evian-les-Bains following a two-day visit to Slovakia before joining leaders from major global economies.

Hosted by France, the summit brings together leaders from Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and representatives of the European Union. The event serves as a key platform for discussions on global security, economic challenges and international cooperation.