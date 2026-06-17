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HomeNewsWorldTrump Holds PM Modi's Wrist While Climbing Stairs At G7 Summit; Video Viral

Trump Holds PM Modi's Wrist While Climbing Stairs At G7 Summit; Video Viral

A brief interaction between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit went viral, drawing attention amid key talks on India-US ties.

Reported By : Bharathi SP | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 08:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump, Modi's G7 interaction sparked widespread online discussion.
  • Their bilateral meeting addressed growing India-US diplomatic tensions.
  • Modi, guest at G7, emphasized global maritime security concerns.

G7 summit 2026: A seemingly minor interaction between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in France has become the subject of intense social media discussion, with a video of the two leaders circulating widely online. The footage, recorded at the summit venue in Evian-les-Bains, shows Trump and Modi walking together before ascending a short staircase. As they approached the steps, Trump briefly reached out and held Modi’s wrist, a moment that quickly caught the attention of internet users and sparked varied reactions across social media platforms.

Viral Moment Draws Attention At G7 Summit

The clip emerged just hours after another interaction between the two leaders had already generated significant interest online. Images and videos showing Trump and Modi greeting each other with a warm handshake spread rapidly, highlighting their first in-person meeting in more than a year.

Their previous face-to-face engagement took place at the White House in February 2025, shortly after Trump began his second term as president. The meeting in France therefore marked an important diplomatic reunion, attracting scrutiny from observers tracking developments in India-US relations.

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Bilateral Talks Come Amid Diplomatic Challenges

The meeting between Modi and Trump takes place against a backdrop of growing challenges in relations between New Delhi and Washington.

Recent months have witnessed tensions over trade measures imposed by the Trump administration on Indian goods. Additionally, concerns were raised after three Indian sailors were killed during US strikes on a merchant vessel near Oman last week.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Delivers Clear Message At G7, Raises Issue Of 3 Indians Killed In US Strike With Trump

Modi Highlights Maritime Security Concerns

Speaking during the G7 outreach session titled “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity”, Modi underscored the importance of maritime security and safeguarding seafarers in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Referring to developments in West Asia, the prime minister said: “We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia.”

India Participates As Guest Nation

India attended the G7 gathering as an invited guest nation. Modi arrived in Evian-les-Bains following a two-day visit to Slovakia before joining leaders from major global economies.

Hosted by France, the summit brings together leaders from Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and representatives of the European Union. The event serves as a key platform for discussions on global security, economic challenges and international cooperation.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What moment between Trump and Modi went viral at the G7 Summit?

A video showing President Trump briefly reaching out and holding Prime Minister Modi's wrist while ascending a staircase went viral. This seemingly minor interaction sparked intense social media discussion.

Where did the viral interaction between Trump and Modi take place?

The interaction occurred at the G7 Summit venue in Evian-les-Bains, France. The footage showed them walking together before ascending a short staircase.

What was the context of the bilateral meeting between Trump and Modi?

The meeting was their first in-person engagement in over a year, following their previous interaction in February 2025. It took place amid growing challenges in US-India relations.

What challenges are impacting US-India relations?

Tensions have arisen from trade measures imposed by the Trump administration on Indian goods. Additionally, concerns were raised after Indian sailors were killed during US strikes near Oman.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 08:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video G7 Summit Donald Trump Narendra Modi India US Relations 'Narendra Modi'
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