'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims

India and the United States are edging closer to finalizing a significant trade agreement, with both sides reportedly resolving most sticking points. According to Bloomberg, a senior government official familiar with the talks said there has been “convergence on most issues,” suggesting that the long-awaited deal is now within reach.

However, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal made it clear that New Delhi would not be pressured into signing any pact prematurely. Speaking at an event in Berlin, Goyal asserted, “We don’t do deals in a hurry, and we don’t do deals with deadlines, with a gun on our head. If there is a tariff on us, then there is a tariff on us.”

The trade discussions come even as former US President Donald Trump reignited debate with his striking remarks about India, Pakistan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a recent address, Trump recounted an episode from his presidency, claiming that tensions between India and Pakistan had escalated dangerously, and that he personally intervened to prevent the situation from worsening.

Trump On PM Modi and Pakistan Conflict

“I’m doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship. Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy. They have a Field Marshal. You know why he’s a Field Marshal? He’s a great fighter.

And so I know them all. I’m reading that seven planes were shot down. These are two nuclear nations. And they’re really going at it. And I called Prime Minister Modi and said, we can’t make a trade deal with you. No, no, we must make a trade deal. I said, no, we can’t. You’re starting a war with Pakistan. We’re not going to do it.

And then I called Pakistan and said, we’re not going to do trade with you because you’re fighting with India. They said, no, no, you should let us fight. They both said that. They’re strong people. Prime Minister Modi is the nicest-looking guy. He’s a killer. He’s tough as hell.

‘No, we will fight,’ they said. I said, Whoa, this is the same man that I know. After literally two days, they called up and they said, we understand, and they stopped fighting. How is that? Isn’t that amazing? Now, you think Biden would have done that? I don’t think so…”

Trump’s comments, mixing praise, bravado, and criticism, have sparked fresh discussion online, particularly as India and the US inch closer to sealing a new trade pact.

Currently, Washington has imposed a 50% tariff on some Indian goods, citing concerns over market access and India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The US has also urged India to scale back its energy ties with Moscow, making it a key condition for any deal.

Goyal, however, remains firm that India’s decisions will always prioritize national interest over external pressure. “India has never decided who its friends are based on any consideration other than national interest,” he said.

He also questioned the fairness of US expectations, pointing to Western allies seeking leniency under similar sanctions. “Germany is asking for an exemption from US sanctions on oil. The UK already seems to have one. So then why single out India?” Goyal asked.

As trade negotiations reach their final stretch, the diplomatic choreography between Washington and New Delhi continues, with echoes of Trump’s fiery rhetoric reminding both sides how high the geopolitical stakes remain.