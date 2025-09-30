PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldPM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 09:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s recently unveiled initiative aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict. Describing the “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict” as a promising framework, Modi said it could pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the region.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said, “We welcome President Donald J Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region.”

Modi further emphasised the importance of collective support for the initiative, urging all stakeholders to come together to facilitate conflict resolution and ensure enduring peace.

 

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
GaZa Modi TRUMP
