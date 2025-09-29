Former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram revealed that he was in favour of retaliatory action against Pakistan in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, but was ultimately overruled.

In an exclusive interview with ABP Live, Chidambaram spoke about the behind-the-scenes decisions after he assumed charge as Home Minister shortly after the attacks, and the government’s stance on not retaliating or bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“I became Home Minister the day after the attack. The Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, called me to shift me from Finance to the Home Ministry. When I initially refused, I was told that Mrs. Gandhi, who was Congress president at the time, had already made a decision. I asked if I could speak with her, but was told she was out of town. I was instructed to take charge the next morning,” Chidambaram recounted.

He added that Shivraj Patil, the Home Minister at the time, had already tendered his resignation. Despite his insistence on completing his term as Union Finance Minister, Chidambaram was appointed to head the Home Ministry, he said.

"I told them that I am happy to complete my term as the Finance Minister. I have presented five budgets, and the elections were supposed to be held in April 2009. But I was told no, and the PM informed me that the party will have to move ahead with the decision. I told them that I will move, but reluctantly," he added.

Chidambaram then went on to admit that he had little knowledge of India’s military and intelligence preparedness at the time. He also said he was unaware of the intelligence assets in Pakistan and neighbouring regions. “I went in blank."

Revealing his personal stance, the Congress leader said, "It did cross my mind that we should do some act of retribution. I did discuss it with the Prime Minister and other people who mattered. The PM had discussed this matter when the attack was going on, I can surmise. And the conclusion was largely influenced by the MEA and the IFS that we should not physically react to the situation, but we should employ diplomatic means."

Chidambaram then clarified that the conclusion was reached amid pressure from the world that was "descending upon Delhi to tell us that don't start a war". He said that the then US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice flew to New Delhi to meet him and PM Manmohan Singh, urging not to react.

On 30 November 2008, P. Chidambaram was appointed the Union Home Minister following the resignation of Shivraj Patil, who had resigned amid pressure following a series of terror attacks in Mumbai, India in Mumbai on 26 November 2008.

BJP Reacts To Chidambaram's Interview

Reacting sharply to Chidambaram’s remarks, BJ,P leader Shehzad Poonawalla called it an “explosive revelation” and accused the Congress of being weak-kneed on national security.

In a post on X, Poonawalla alleged that Chidambaram was reluctant to take charge as Home Minister after the attacks and later “wanted action on Pakistan, but others prevailed.” He questioned whether Congress president Sonia Gandhi or then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had blocked the move, adding that the UPA government seemed to follow directions from then US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who reportedly insisted that India should not retaliate.

“Why was UPA taking orders from her? Why did Sonia Gandhi prevail over the Home Minister?” Poonawalla asked in a post on X.

The BJP leader further accused the Congress of giving Pakistan “a clean chit” on 26/11 and the Samjhauta blast case, and of creating a “Hindu terror” narrative instead. He also claimed the UPA government granted Pakistan Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status despite repeated terror strikes, and said the Congress continues to “doubt” India’s surgical strikes and Balakot airstrikes.

Poonawalla ended his attack by pointing out that the Congress has not congratulated the Indian cricket team on its recent Asia Cup victory.