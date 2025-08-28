Tensions flared at Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters this week as two employees were dismissed after participating in a sit-in at the office of company President Brad Smith. The protest, organized by the group No Azure for Apartheid, was aimed at opposing Microsoft’s alleged role in supporting Israeli military operations in Gaza. The dismissed employees, Anna Hattle and Riki Fameli, along with five others, had been detained by local authorities after occupying Smith’s office to demand that the tech giant sever ties with Israel and address alleged human rights concerns.

Microsoft described the dismissals as a result of “serious breaches of company policies and our code of conduct” following the unauthorized entry into executive offices. The company emphasized that such incidents were inconsistent with its expectations for employee conduct and that it is cooperating with law enforcement to address the situation.

Protest Sparks Global Attention

No Azure for Apartheid, named after Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure, has consistently pushed for the company to cut connections with Israeli operations and provide reparations to Palestinians. In a statement, Hattle accused Microsoft of supplying tools that “enable genocide” while misrepresenting the reality to its employees.

This incident is not isolated. Earlier this year, employees disrupted the company’s 50th anniversary celebrations to protest Israeli military ties, leading to similar terminations. The Redmond protest is the latest in a series of global actions by tech workers and organizations questioning the ethical use of corporate technology amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Broader Context

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has intensified since October 2023, when Hamas attacks on Israel prompted retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza. The ensuing conflict has led to tens of thousands of Palestinian casualties, widespread displacement, and severe humanitarian crises. Microsoft’s involvement or perceived involvement has placed the tech giant at the center of growing scrutiny, mirroring earlier protests against companies like Google over military contracts and cloud services.