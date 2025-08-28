Putin, Kim Among 26 Leaders To Attend China’s V-Day Parade Amid Japan Tensions

Beijing, Aug 28 (PTI) Twenty-six foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will attend China's V-Day commemorations on September 3, China announced on Thursday. The presence of foreign leaders at the parade in what Beijing describes as the “war of resistance against Japanese aggression in World War II” has become a diplomatic spat between Japan and China after Tokyo urged the world leaders to refrain from attending, saying it has “anti-Japanese overtones”.

China has lodged a diplomatic protest with Japan for its request to the world leaders not to attend the event.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, 26 foreign leaders will attend China's V-Day commemorations in Beijing, Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei announced here on Thursday. Those include Putin and Kim, he added.

"China will stage a massive military parade on September 3 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War,” Hong said.

The parade is being held in Beijing soon after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which is scheduled for August 31 and September 1 in the nearby Tianjin city.

Last week, China's Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin told a media briefing here that 20 world leaders, besides 10 heads of international organisations, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, will attend the SCO summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tianjin to participate in the SCO summit after his two-day visit to Japan.

China's efforts to rope in leaders of several countries attending the SCO summit to attend its parade drew Japan's ire.

Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Tuesday that Japan has conveyed to other nations through its embassies abroad that China's commemorative events have “anti-Japanese overtones”, and that the participation of leaders should be carefully considered.

The Chinese foreign ministry has reacted angrily to Japanese calls to leaders of the countries by lodging a diplomatic protest with Tokyo.

“If Japan truly wants to turn this page on historical issues, it should face squarely and reflect on its history of aggression with sincerity, make a clean break with militarism, stick to the path of peaceful development, and respect the sentiments of people from China and other victim countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh are among the 20 leaders to attend the SCO summit, China's Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin had earlier confirmed.

From the subcontinent, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will attend the summit, Liu said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)