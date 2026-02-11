Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mass Shooting At Thailand School: Teacher Shot, Students Held Hostage

Mass Shooting At Thailand School: Teacher Shot, Students Held Hostage

Police units were immediately deployed and surrounded the school following the attack. Authorities said a number of teachers and students remain held inside the building.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Multiple armed assailants stormed a school in the Hat Yai district of Thailand's Songkhla province on Wednesday evening, opening fire and taking several teachers and students hostage just as classes were about to end for the day. According to the Mae Taptim Yala Foundation, Patong Prathan Khiriwat School in tambon Patong was attacked at around 4.59 pm. The gunmen entered the campus and began shooting, and a teacher was reportedly hit. The injured teacher was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, local sources said.

Gunmen Storm School

Police units were immediately deployed and surrounded the school following the attack. Authorities said a number of teachers and students remain held inside the building, while many frightened students are still trapped and unable to leave.

Hat Yai police have assembled a special forces team to cordon off the area and work to bring the situation under control. Rescue teams also arrived to begin evacuating as many people as possible from the school grounds.

Hostage Negotiations Underway

Police said they are coordinating with district officials, tambon leaders and village chiefs in efforts to establish communication and negotiate with the gunmen. At the time of reporting, the standoff was ongoing and no resolution had been reported.

Public Advised to Avoid Area

Officials have urged the public to avoid routes near the school and surrounding areas for safety. They have also advised people to follow updates only from government agencies or other reliable sources as the situation continues to develop.

More details are expected as authorities work to secure the school and ensure the safety of those trapped inside.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
