HomeNewsWorldMagnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Taplejung District In Eastern Nepal

Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Taplejung District In Eastern Nepal

A mild earthquake struck Nepal’s Taplejung district early Tuesday, with tremors felt across eastern regions. Authorities confirmed no casualties or damage.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 12:02 PM (IST)

A mild earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale struck Nepal’s Taplejung district early Tuesday morning, briefly shaking communities in the eastern region of the country.

Epicentre Near Kanchenjunga, Tremors Felt Widely

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC), the tremor occurred at 2:47 am, with its epicentre located near Kanchenjunga in Taplejung district. While the quake was relatively moderate in intensity, residents in several eastern districts of Nepal reported feeling the tremors, underscoring how seismic activity in the Himalayan region can travel across wide areas.

No Reports Of Casualties or Damage

Officials confirmed that there were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property following the earthquake. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, as is standard protocol in a country that lies along a highly active seismic zone.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
