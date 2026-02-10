Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Taplejung District In Eastern Nepal

A mild earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale struck Nepal’s Taplejung district early Tuesday morning, briefly shaking communities in the eastern region of the country.

Epicentre Near Kanchenjunga, Tremors Felt Widely

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC), the tremor occurred at 2:47 am, with its epicentre located near Kanchenjunga in Taplejung district. While the quake was relatively moderate in intensity, residents in several eastern districts of Nepal reported feeling the tremors, underscoring how seismic activity in the Himalayan region can travel across wide areas.

No Reports Of Casualties or Damage

Officials confirmed that there were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property following the earthquake. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, as is standard protocol in a country that lies along a highly active seismic zone.