Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldMacron Posts 'Heart Emoji' Image With PM Modi Before Delhi Summit

Macron Posts 'Heart Emoji' Image With PM Modi Before Delhi Summit

Macron’s visit includes participation in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi and a bilateral summit in Mumbai. This marks his fourth official visit to India.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 10:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A day before attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron shared an AI-generated image of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, signalling confidence in the future of India-France cooperation in artificial intelligence and technological innovation.

Posting the image on X, Macron wrote, "When friends connect, innovation follows. Ready for The AI Impact Summit!" He added the caption, "Yes this is AI", highlighting both the summit’s theme and the technological collaboration between the two countries.

In the AI-generated image, Prime Minister Modi is seen standing to Macron’s right, with both leaders raising their hands to form a heart symbol with their palms, a gesture often associated with appreciation during sporting events. Two white mugs bearing the French and Indian national flags are placed on the table in front of them, symbolising bilateral ties.

The gesture reflected optimism about what Macron suggested could mark a transformative phase in AI cooperation between the two nations.

Remarks At India-France Innovation Forum

Speaking at the India-France Innovation Forum on Tuesday, Macron said, "The question is no longer whether India innovates. The question is, who will innovate with India? And France is the unique clear answer. We are here, we want to be here with you, and we are not leaving. Jai Ho! As we say in a famous movie. So long live the Indo-French relationship. Thank you very much."

Macron’s visit includes participation in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi and a bilateral summit in Mumbai. This marks his fourth official visit to India.

New Collaborative Institutions Announced

During earlier engagements, India and France announced plans to establish several collaborative institutions: the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, the Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology, and a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics.

Prime Minister Modi described these initiatives as "future-building platforms" aimed at expanding cooperation in advanced and emerging sectors.

Broader Strategic And Cultural Engagement

The two leaders also reviewed major joint initiatives launched in recent years, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and the International Solar Alliance, reflecting shared priorities in connectivity and climate action.

Cultural collaboration also featured in the discussions, with India set to open the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in France and to work jointly on projects such as the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal.

Macron’s AI-themed post and the summit announcements underscored a deepening India-France partnership centred on technology, innovation, defence and shared global ambitions.

Related Video

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of French President Emmanuel Macron's AI-generated image?

Macron shared an AI-generated image with PM Modi to signal confidence in future India-France cooperation in AI and technological innovation, highlighting the AI Impact Summit's theme.

What new collaborative institutions did India and France announce?

They announced plans for the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, the Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology, and a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics.

What did President Macron say about France's role in India's innovation?

Macron stated that France is the unique, clear answer to who will innovate with India, emphasizing France's commitment to this partnership.

Besides AI, what other joint initiatives were reviewed by the leaders?

They reviewed major joint initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and the International Solar Alliance, reflecting shared priorities.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 10:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Macron PM Modi AI Summit Macron Posts AI Generated Picture With PM Modi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Macron Posts 'Heart Emoji' Image With PM Modi Before Delhi Summit
Macron Posts 'Heart Emoji' Image With PM Modi Before Delhi Summit
World
Security Breach At Dassault Facility After India Approves 114 Make-In-India Rafales
Security Breach At Dassault Facility After India Approves 114 Make-In-India Rafales
World
Macron Promises Easier Visas For Indians As France Aims For 30,000 Students By 2030
Macron Promises Easier Visas For Indians As France Aims For 30,000 Students By 2030
World
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Reappointed After Landslide Win, Eyes Hard-Right Policy Shift
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Reappointed After Landslide Win, Eyes Hard-Right Policy Shift
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget