Macron Posts 'Heart Emoji' Image With PM Modi Before Delhi Summit

A day before attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron shared an AI-generated image of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, signalling confidence in the future of India-France cooperation in artificial intelligence and technological innovation.

Posting the image on X, Macron wrote, "When friends connect, innovation follows. Ready for The AI Impact Summit!" He added the caption, "Yes this is AI", highlighting both the summit’s theme and the technological collaboration between the two countries.

In the AI-generated image, Prime Minister Modi is seen standing to Macron’s right, with both leaders raising their hands to form a heart symbol with their palms, a gesture often associated with appreciation during sporting events. Two white mugs bearing the French and Indian national flags are placed on the table in front of them, symbolising bilateral ties.

The gesture reflected optimism about what Macron suggested could mark a transformative phase in AI cooperation between the two nations.

Remarks At India-France Innovation Forum

Speaking at the India-France Innovation Forum on Tuesday, Macron said, "The question is no longer whether India innovates. The question is, who will innovate with India? And France is the unique clear answer. We are here, we want to be here with you, and we are not leaving. Jai Ho! As we say in a famous movie. So long live the Indo-French relationship. Thank you very much."

Macron’s visit includes participation in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi and a bilateral summit in Mumbai. This marks his fourth official visit to India.

New Collaborative Institutions Announced

During earlier engagements, India and France announced plans to establish several collaborative institutions: the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, the Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology, and a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics.

Prime Minister Modi described these initiatives as "future-building platforms" aimed at expanding cooperation in advanced and emerging sectors.

Broader Strategic And Cultural Engagement

The two leaders also reviewed major joint initiatives launched in recent years, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and the International Solar Alliance, reflecting shared priorities in connectivity and climate action.

Cultural collaboration also featured in the discussions, with India set to open the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in France and to work jointly on projects such as the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal.

Macron’s AI-themed post and the summit announcements underscored a deepening India-France partnership centred on technology, innovation, defence and shared global ambitions.