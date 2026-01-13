Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Leave Iran Immediately': US Issues Advisory For Americans

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 08:36 AM (IST)

The United States Virtual Embassy in Iran on Monday urged American citizens to “leave Iran immediately”, warning that protests sweeping the country are intensifying and could turn violent, triggering arrests, injuries and major disruptions to daily life.

In a security alert, the embassy said demonstrations across Iran are escalating amid tighter security measures, adding that authorities have imposed road closures, disrupted public transport and restricted access to mobile, landline and national internet networks. It cautioned that the situation could deteriorate quickly.

Airlines Curtail Services To Iran

The advisory also flagged travel hurdles, noting that several airlines have curtailed or cancelled services to and from Iran, with some suspensions extending until Friday, January 16. US nationals were advised to consider exiting Iran by land via Armenia or Turkey if it is safe to do so.

“Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing that does not rely on U.S. government assistance,” the alert said, urging citizens to prepare for prolonged internet outages and arrange alternative communication methods. Those unable to leave were advised to remain indoors at secure locations and stock essential supplies, including food, water and medicines.

The embassy further warned US nationals, particularly dual citizens, of heightened risks. Iran does not recognise dual nationality, it said, adding that US-Iranian dual nationals are treated solely as Iranian citizens and must exit using Iranian passports. Displaying a US passport or ties to the United States could lead to questioning, arrest or detention, the advisory cautioned.

Iran Protests

The warning comes amid reports of large demonstrations and counter-demonstrations in multiple provinces, including Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak, according to Press TV. The unrest follows weeks of protests driven by inflation, economic hardship and anger over governance.

Rights groups say the crackdown has been deadly. The Human Rights News Agency reported that at least 544 people have been killed and more than 10,600 arrested.

Meanwhile, the White House said Donald Trump continues to keep “all options on the table” in dealing with Iran, including military action, while stressing that diplomacy remains the preferred first step. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said airstrikes were among several possibilities, but emphasised that diplomacy comes first.

PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

Published at : 13 Jan 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
Iran Protests US Advisory Iran
