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HomeNewsWorldKremlin Says Zelenskyy Can Visit Moscow If Ready For ‘Serious’ Ukraine Talks

Kremlin Says Zelenskyy Can Visit Moscow If Ready For ‘Serious’ Ukraine Talks

The Kremlin said Zelenskyy can visit Moscow for talks if he is ready for serious negotiations on Ukraine, despite no official Russia-Ukraine communication channels currently existing.

Reported By : ANI | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 11:45 PM (IST)

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could travel to Moscow for talks if he is prepared for "responsible and serious" discussions aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, while noting that no official communication channels currently exist between the two sides.

The remarks were made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov during a media briefing, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Speaking on the prospects of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, Peskov said there are presently no formal mechanisms for dialogue between the two countries.

"There are no official channels for communication between Moscow and Kyiv," he said, as quoted by TASS.

However, Peskov indicated that Russia remains open to direct engagement with Zelenskyy under certain conditions.

"Zelensky, you know that Putin has actually said everything, everything was offered. It was said and repeated several times that if Zelensky is ready to speak responsibly and seriously, the Kyiv regime knows perfectly well what he is talking about, then he can always come to Moscow, where he will be received," Peskov said, as quoted by TASS.

MOSCOW: The Kremlin spokesperson also addressed the expected visit of US emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia for talks on settling the Ukraine conflict, stating that no fixed timeline has been finalised.

"There are no exact dates for the visit of American emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia yet," Peskov said, as quoted by TASS.

"The American negotiators will arrive soon, but there are no exact dates yet. As you know, the Americans are busy preparing and signing the memorandum that has been agreed upon. We know that the signing is scheduled for Switzerland at the end of this week. After that, they will probably be able to travel to Moscow," he added.

Commenting on the ongoing G7 Summit in France, Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had not been invited to attend the gathering.

"There was no invitation, of course," he said.

The remarks come amid continued diplomatic efforts by multiple countries to explore pathways towards de-escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and broader regional stability.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 11:45 PM (IST)
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Kremlin Zelenskyy RUSSIA Moscow Talks
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