Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties

UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties

Keir Starmer's first India visit on October 8-9 aims to strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on trade, technology, defense, and climate, guided by "Vision 2035."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be on a maiden visit to India for two days on October 8 and 9. 

During the visit, the two leaders will meet in Mumbai on October 9 to review progress across the India–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, guided by ‘Vision 2035’, a ten-year roadmap focusing on trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education, and people-to-people ties.

The leaders are expected to engage with businesses and industry leaders to explore opportunities under the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), a cornerstone of the future bilateral economic partnership. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Ministers Modi and Starmer will attend the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, delivering keynote addresses and interacting with policymakers, innovators, and industry experts.

The visit builds on the momentum of Prime Minister Modi’s trip to the UK on 23–24 July 2025 and is expected to further strengthen the shared vision of a forward-looking India–UK partnership.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 07:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
Cricket
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
Cricket
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
World
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas's Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas's Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget