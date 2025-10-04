UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be on a maiden visit to India for two days on October 8 and 9.

During the visit, the two leaders will meet in Mumbai on October 9 to review progress across the India–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, guided by ‘Vision 2035’, a ten-year roadmap focusing on trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education, and people-to-people ties.

The leaders are expected to engage with businesses and industry leaders to explore opportunities under the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), a cornerstone of the future bilateral economic partnership. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Ministers Modi and Starmer will attend the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, delivering keynote addresses and interacting with policymakers, innovators, and industry experts.

The visit builds on the momentum of Prime Minister Modi’s trip to the UK on 23–24 July 2025 and is expected to further strengthen the shared vision of a forward-looking India–UK partnership.