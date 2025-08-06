Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldKashmir issue main source of tension between India, Pak: PM Sharif

Kashmir issue main source of tension between India, Pak: PM Sharif

Islamabad, Aug 5 (PTI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said the Kashmir issue is the main source of tension with India, as he criticised New Delhi's action to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmi.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 12:12 AM (IST)

Islamabad, Aug 5 (PTI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said the Kashmir issue is the main source of tension with India, as he criticised New Delhi's action to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian government abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019, bifurcating the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistan has been observing the day as Youm-i-Istehsal to register its protest against India's action.

Shehbaz said the Kashmir issue was the main source of tension between the two countries.

“The will and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, are the only path forward,” he added.

He said that the just resolution of the Kashmir issue was a key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy and urged the international community to play a role to help reverse India's "unilateral" actions of August 5, 2019.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad desires friendly relations with all neighbouring countries and prefers dialogue and diplomacy over confrontation.

Addressing a rally in Islamabad, Dar said Pakistan's armed forces and its people are "fully capable of delivering a resolute response to any act of aggression." Special walks and events were held across all four provinces and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistani missions abroad also organised special events to mark the occasion. PTI SH GRS ZH GRS GRS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 06 Aug 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
World
Bangladesh's Yunus Says Parliamentary Election Will Be Held In February Next Year, Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls
Yunus Says Bangladesh Election To Be Held In Feb Next Year, Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls
News
Who Was Satyapal Malik? All About The J-K Governor Who Blamed Modi Govt For Pulwama Attack
Who Was Satyapal Malik? All About The J-K Governor Who Blamed Modi Govt For Pulwama Attack
World
'Embassy Of Khalistan' Surfaces In Canada's Surrey At Gurdwara Linked To Slain Sikh Separatist Nijjar: Report
'Embassy Of Khalistan' Surfaces In Canada's Surrey At Gurdwara Linked To Slain Sikh Separatist Nijjar: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget