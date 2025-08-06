Kashmir issue main source of tension between India, Pak: PM Sharif

Islamabad, Aug 5 (PTI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said the Kashmir issue is the main source of tension with India, as he criticised New Delhi's action to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian government abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019, bifurcating the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistan has been observing the day as Youm-i-Istehsal to register its protest against India's action.

Shehbaz said the Kashmir issue was the main source of tension between the two countries.

“The will and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, are the only path forward,” he added.

He said that the just resolution of the Kashmir issue was a key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy and urged the international community to play a role to help reverse India's "unilateral" actions of August 5, 2019.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad desires friendly relations with all neighbouring countries and prefers dialogue and diplomacy over confrontation.

Addressing a rally in Islamabad, Dar said Pakistan's armed forces and its people are "fully capable of delivering a resolute response to any act of aggression." Special walks and events were held across all four provinces and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistani missions abroad also organised special events to mark the occasion. PTI SH GRS ZH GRS GRS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)