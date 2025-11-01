Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
JD Vance Turns His Own Viral Meme Into Halloween Costume — Internet Can't Stop Talking About It

US Vice President JD Vance turned his viral meme into a Halloween costume, sending social media into a frenzy with his self-aware humour.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
US Vice President JD Vance took a witty approach this Halloween, turning internet humour into a moment of self-parody. The Ohio Republican, known for his direct political style, went viral after posting a TikTok video of himself dressed as his own meme. Wearing a curly brown wig, red tie, and blue blazer, he perfectly recreated the exaggerated “Fat JD” meme that has followed him for months.

“Happy Halloween, everyone. Remember to say thank you while you trick or treat!” Vance said in the light-hearted clip. Within hours, the post gained over 14 million views, sparking a frenzy of laughter, remixes, and reactions across social media.

ALSO READ: Halloween 2025: Alia Bhatt As Lara Croft, Deepika Padukone Revives Lady Singham; Nita Ambani Stuns As Audrey Hepburn

From Viral Meme To Political Self-Awareness

The viral meme originated earlier this year after a tense White House meeting between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the exchange, Vance’s sharp question, “Have you ever said thank you once?,"  became an internet sensation, inspiring countless edited images with captions like “you didn’t say please” or “you didn’t say thank you.”

Instead of ignoring the joke, the 41-year-old Vice President leaned into it, proving he can take a meme-worthy moment in stride. His Halloween post not only reflected a sense of humour but also subtly humanised his public image amid ongoing political debates.

Defends Remarks On Wife’s Hindu Faith Amid Social Media Frenzy

While his Halloween post drew laughter, Vance was also in headlines for another reason, his recent comments about his wife, Usha Vance. During an event at the University of Mississippi hosted by Turning Point USA, Vance said, “She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert,” adding that he still hopes she “may one day see things as I do.”

The remarks sparked a wave of criticism online, with many accusing him of disrespecting his wife’s Hindu faith. Responding to the backlash on X, the Vice President called the outrage “disgusting” and labelled it as “anti-Christian bigotry.”

During the same event, Vance clarified that while his wife joins him and their children at church, their interfaith marriage is built on respect and understanding. “If she doesn’t (convert), then God says everybody has free will,” he said, emphasising that faith is a deeply personal matter.

Despite the controversy, his Halloween video managed to shift the public tone if only temporarily turning a viral meme into a political moment of levity. As one social media user quipped, “He did the meme. Respect.”

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
US Politics JD Vance Viral Meme Halloween 2025
