Bollywood stars brought their A-game to Halloween this year, turning the spooky season into a night of high fashion and unforgettable looks. Social media sensation Orry treated fans to a glimpse of the star-studded celebration, sharing a video that quickly set the internet buzzing.

The guest list read like the who’s who of Mumbai’s elite — Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and many more, all dressed to impress.

Celebs brings their A-game to Halloween

Orry himself transformed into Sebastian, the iconic red crab from The Little Mermaid, while Nita Ambani exuded timeless elegance as Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. With her classic black off-shoulder gown, pearl accessories, and diamond tiara, Nita channelled the Hollywood legend to perfection.

Orry playfully asked his followers to pick the best costume, and the verdict was unanimous. “Nita aunty,” wrote Ananya Panday. Khushi Kapoor echoed, “Nita aunty for the win,” while Janhvi Kapoor added, “Nita aunty committed.” One fan summed it up perfectly, commenting, “This was the BESTTTTTTT reel of 2025.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Alia as Lara Croft, Deepika as Singham, Ranveer as Deadpool

Alia Bhatt looked fierce as Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft in her signature black tee, shorts, and braid, while Deepika Padukone revived her Lady Singham avatar for the night. Ranveer Singh, ever the showman, arrived in a full Deadpool costume — though Orry amusingly mistook him for Spider-Man.

Adding to the creative flair, Akash and Shloka Ambani dressed as Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family, while Aryan Khan surprised everyone by turning up as Jake Gyllenhaal’s cowboy from Brokeback Mountain.

The Halloween extravaganza came on the heels of another grand Ambani celebration in Jamnagar, where stars including Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and singer Arijit Singh were spotted attending the twin birthday bash of Isha and Akash Ambani.