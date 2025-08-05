Japan broke its national heat record on Tuesday, with temperatures soaring to an unprecedented 41.8°C in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that temperatures could climb even higher, prompting officials to urge residents to stay indoors and take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

This latest milestone highlights the alarming trend of rising global temperatures, as climate change fuels increasingly extreme and unpredictable weather worldwide. Japan, like many nations, is feeling the heat.

The city of Isesaki witnessed the record-setting temperature, surpassing the previous national high of 41.2°C in Hyogo, which had stood for only a week. Meanwhile, the relentless heat is not sparing the capital as well. Tokyo continues to swelter with extreme summer conditions, while the iconic city of Kyoto, a major toutist destination, clocked 40 degree Celsius for the first time since records began at any of its observation points.

"I'm really concerned about global warming, but when it comes to my daily life, I can't live without turning on the air conditioner," Mayomi Saito, an office worker told AFP. "I don't really know what I should be doing. I'm just desperately getting through each day."

The scorching conditions have serious consequences. In July alone, more than 38,000 people were hospitalized for heatstroke—a reduction from the 43,195 cases reported the previous July, yet the risk remains acute, with 18 deaths recorded last week, AFP reported.

Scientists warn the extreme heat is disrupting Japan’s iconic natural wonders. Cherry trees, for instance, are blooming earlier or not fully blossoming due to insufficiently cold autumns and winters. Even Mount Fuji’s legendary snowcap appeared unusually late last year, forming in early November instead of the typical early October.

Last July was the hottest month in Japan since record-keeping began in 1898, with average temperatures 2.89 degree Celsius above the 1991-2020 average. The previous summer, tied with 2023, was Japan’s warmest on record and was followed by the hottest autumn in 126 years.

Asia and Europe Hit by Relentless Heat

The scorching summer isn’t confined to Japan. Relentless heatwaves swept across countries from South Korea to Vietnam, as well as Europe. South Korea endured its second-hottest July since the country started tracking temperatures in 1973, recording an average of 27.1 degree Celsius—just shy of the 27.7 degree Celsius mark set in 1994.

In northern Vietnam, 17 locations across seven provinces recorded their highest August temperatures ever, with electricity demand surging as residents tried to keep cool. On Monday, Hanoi experienced its first August day with temperatures above 40 degree Celsius.

Back in Japan, the intense heat and scarce rainfall have caused water shortages at dams and rice paddies, frustrating farmers and slowing down rice cultivation. The weather agency reported that July brought record low precipitation to many areas, particularly in regions bordering the Sea of Japan.

Western Japan’s rainy season also wrapped up about three weeks earlier than normal, marking another new record.

Public Health Warnings Amid Soaring Risks

Amid these persistent heatwaves, authorities urge people to stay in air-conditioned spaces to avoid heatstroke, with a particular focus on Japan’s elderly population—the second-oldest in the world after Monaco—who are especially vulnerable.

Europe has also felt the brunt of the heat. Western Europe endured its hottest June on record this year, with unrelenting heatwaves continuing into July. According to the EU climate monitor Copernicus, dangerous weather patterns were made up to 4 degree Celsius hotter by climate change, pushing readings into deadly territory for thousands of people.

The consequences have been severe. Firefighters battled wildfires across Turkey, Bulgaria, Greece, and Portugal last month. Millions of Europeans were subjected to extreme heat stress as daily average temperatures hit rarely seen levels, especially so early in the summer season.