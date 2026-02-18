Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldJapan PM Sanae Takaichi Reappointed After Landslide Win, Eyes Hard-Right Policy Shift

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Reappointed After Landslide Win, Eyes Hard-Right Policy Shift

Backed by a supermajority, she aims to bolster military capabilities, tighten immigration, and reinforce conservative policies.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 04:17 PM (IST)

Japan’s Parliament on Wednesday formally reappointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to form her second Cabinet, days after her decisive election victory handed her party sweeping control of the lower house. The move, widely regarded as procedural, nevertheless marks the start of what could be a sharper turn in Japan’s political direction.

All members of her previous Cabinet are expected to retain their posts, underscoring continuity as Takaichi prepares to capitalise on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s commanding position.

Supermajority Strengthens Her Hand

With a two-thirds majority in the 465-seat lower house, the more powerful of Japan’s two parliamentary chambers, Takaichi now commands significant legislative muscle. The supermajority enables her party to dominate key committee roles and override bills rejected by the upper house, where the LDP-led coalition does not hold a majority.

The victory gives Takaichi a rare political opening. She has pledged to expand Japan’s military capability, increase arms sales, tighten immigration rules and reinforce conservative social policies. Among her priorities are maintaining male-only imperial succession and preserving the long-criticised tradition that pressures married women to give up their surnames.

Constitution Reform on Hold?

Takaichi has long expressed a desire to revise Japan’s postwar pacifist Constitution, drafted by the United States after World War II. However, that ambition may be delayed. She faces mounting pressure to confront more immediate challenges, including rising consumer prices, stagnant wages, demographic decline and concerns over regional security.

Her first order of business is expected to be economic relief. A delayed budget bill must now be passed to fund measures aimed at easing the burden on households. Central to her proposal is a two-year sales tax cut on food products, designed to cushion families against escalating living costs.

Economic Ties With the United States

Beyond domestic concerns, Takaichi is also navigating high-stakes diplomacy. She is reportedly preparing for a summit next month with U.S. President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to visit Beijing in April.

Trump publicly endorsed Takaichi ahead of Japan’s election. Hours before her reappointment, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced that Japan would provide capital for three projects under a previously pledged $550 billion investment package.

Japan has committed to the first tranche worth $36 billion. The projects include a natural gas plant in Ohio, a crude oil export facility along the U.S. Gulf Coast and a synthetic diamond manufacturing site.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Japan Sanae Takaichi
