Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills 14, Including Four Journalists, Reports Say

A deadly Israeli strike on southern Gaza’s Nasser Hospital has claimed at least 14 lives, including four journalists, according to Palestinian media reports. The attack unfolded in Khan Younis, where doctors already struggle to save children from worsening famine conditions. Civil defence teams and media workers were among those who rushed to the scene, only to be caught in repeated bombardment.

Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Leaves 14 Dead

Hospital Targeted Twice In Same Location

Witnesses said Israeli forces first launched a suicide drone at the rooftop of the hospital, where several journalists had gathered. When emergency workers and reporters moved in to document the destruction and rescue survivors, the same location was struck again. The second hit left more casualties, compounding the devastation.

Journalists Among The Victims

Four journalists were among those killed in the latest strike in Gaza, the Government Media Office confirmed. The victims included Hossam al-Masri, a photojournalist with Reuters; Mohammed Salama, a photojournalist with Al Jazeera; Mariam Abu Daqa, a contributor to outlets such as The Independent Arabic and Associated Press; and Moaz Abu Taha, a journalist with NBC. Their deaths have further intensified global concern over the targeting of media professionals in the ongoing conflict, as Gaza’s death toll continues to rise, now surpassing 62,000 since October 2023.