Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia-US Trade Deal Optimism Despite Tariff Hurdles: RBI Governor Sees Minimal Impact

India-US Trade Deal Optimism Despite Tariff Hurdles: RBI Governor Sees Minimal Impact

Malhotra's comments come as the sixth round of India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, originally set for August 25, has been postponed.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Monday expressed optimism about the ongoing India-US trade negotiations reaching a positive conclusion.

"We are hopeful that negotiations on tariffs will play out and there will be minimal impact," the central bank's governor said during an event here.

Malhotra's comments come as the sixth round of India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, originally set for August 25, has been postponed.

The Governor also said that India's robust foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to cover 11 months of imports and provide a strong buffer against external shocks.

"We have very robust foreign exchange reserves of $695 billion, sufficient to cover 11 months of merchandise exports. Generations of freedom fighters gave us a 'Swatantra Bharat', a free India, and now we must work for a 'Samriddh Bharat', a prosperous India," Malhotra noted.

He said that the overall impact of tariffs will be minimal, but there are sectors like gems and jewellery, textiles, apparel, where there could be potential impact.

From August 7, US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on imports from India. An additional 25 per cent penalty was also announced, scheduled to take effect on August 27, resulting in a total tariff of 50 per cent.

The United States justified its decision as a reaction to India's continued purchase of Russian crude oil. The US claimed that the oil purchase weakened its attempts to apply pressure on Russia to resolve the Ukraine crisis. The Central government has rebutted US claims, arguing that Russian oil imports stabilised global energy markets.

According to analysts, a total of 50 per cent tariff is unlikely to significantly impact India’s growth due to a robust domestic demand. While labour-intensive textiles and gems and jewellery segment are expected to see a moderate impact, pharmaceuticals, smartphones and steel are currently relatively insulated because of exemptions, existing tariffs and strong domestic demand.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tariffs RBI US India Sanjay Malhotra
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Amit Shah Refers To Satyendar Jain Case To Defend Bill To Remove PM, Ministers From Post: WATCH
Amit Shah Refers To Satyendar Jain Case To Defend Bill To Remove PM, Ministers From Post: WATCH
Entertainment
SC Orders Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal And Other Comedians To Apologise For Disability Remarks
SC Orders Samay Raina, Other Comedians To Apologise For Disability Remarks
Cities
Row Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Festival, BJP Asks 'Does She Still Follow Islam' 
Muslim Author Chosen To Inaugurate Mysuru Festival, Upset BJP Asks 'Does She Still Follow Islam'
India
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Metro Travel Gets Costlier As Fares Revised After 8 Years
Big Debate: BJP’s VP Pick, Resignation Row And Naxal Legacy Spark Political Storm
Top News: PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit, Bulandshahr Tragedy, Food Poisoning In Banda – Major Updates Across India
Breaking News: Monsoon Havoc In North India – Floods, Landslides And Heavy Rains Disrupt Life
Special Report: Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Receives Heroic Homecoming In Lucknow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget