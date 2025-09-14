Netanyahu Carried Qatar Strikes Despite Opposition From IDF And Mossad? Here's What Report Says

Israel’s spy agency Mossad opposed a proposal to send ground agents into Qatar to assassinate senior Hamas figures, even as the country launched airstrikes on Doha earlier this week, The Washington Post reported.

The strikes, carried out on Tuesday, were aimed at Hamas leaders based in Qatar. But according to two Israeli officials familiar with the matter, Mossad chief David Barnea resisted an on-the-ground operation, fearing it would destroy the fragile relationship the agency has built with Qatari authorities. Qatar has long hosted Hamas leaders and played a key role in mediating ceasefire negotiations.

Mossad’s absence from Israel’s official statements following the strike was notable. “We can get them in one, two, or four years from now, and the Mossad knows how to do it. Why do it now?” one Israeli source told the newspaper.

Hamas said the airstrikes failed to kill its acting leader, Khalil al-Hayya, but confirmed the deaths of several aides, family members, and a Qatari officer. Doha condemned the attack as “state terrorism” and accused Israel of betraying the mediation process.

The strike has fuelled speculation that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is losing patience with ceasefire talks. According to reports, the timing of the operation was opposed by Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, but supported by Defence Minister Israel Katz and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer. Nitzan Alon, a senior officer overseeing hostage negotiations, was excluded from planning meetings to avoid dissent.

Israel has defended its actions as a response to both a rare intelligence opportunity—when multiple Hamas leaders were in one place—and a recent Hamas assault in Jerusalem that killed four Israeli soldiers. Netanyahu compared the attack to the United States’ response to the September 11 attacks.

“I say to Qatar and all nations that harbour terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will,” Netanyahu declared, describing Hamas’s October 7 assault as Israel’s “9/11 moment.”

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump said he was “very unhappy about every aspect” of the operation, though he did not elaborate further.