Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP News today makes a major exclusive disclosure, backed by multiple audio recordings, photographs and corroborating intelligence inputs, exposing an alleged state-run overseas assassination, intimidation and espionage campaign by Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), aimed at silencing critics of the Pakistani military and Army Chief General Asim Munir living in Western democracies. The investigation reveals that the ISI has been actively planning killings, targeted shootings outside homes, and intimidation attacks in London, Canada and the United States, using criminal networks and retired Pakistani military officers as operational assets. According to evidence accessed by ABP News, the operations were centrally coordinated from Islamabad and authorised at the highest levels of Pakistan’s intelligence establishment.

Retired Major Recruited As ISI Asset

At the centre of this alleged transnational conspiracy is Major (Retd) Atif Ikram, a former Director (Administration) at the Rawalpindi Development Authority and the nephew of former ISI chief Lt Gen Javed Nasir, infamously known as the “Jihadi General”. ABP News has established that the ISI recruited Atif Ikram as an overseas operative using a combination of coercion and inducements, including:

Withdrawal of a pending FIR in Pakistan

Release of frozen financial assets

Securing a job for his wife, Alia Khan, at the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)

In return, Atif Ikram was allegedly tasked with arranging intimidation attacks, shootings, assassinations and espionage against former Pakistani military officers critical of General Asim Munir.

Audio Evidence: Hiring Criminals For Shootings Abroad

In the first exclusive audio recording accessed by ABP News, Atif Ikram is heard in conversation with an ISI officer operating under the pseudonym “Doctor Sharjeel”, discussing the use of criminal elements to carry out shootings outside the homes of critics in London and Canada.

Atif Ikram: “Afghans there, give them one lakh rupees and get anything done. Similarly, here there are Blacks."

Doctor Sharjeel: “Okay, okay.”

Atif Ikram: “Give them 100 dollars and get anything done, whoever you want shot.”

Doctor Sharjeel: “Okay.”

The discussion continues with explicit references to firing shots at residences to terrorise targets:

Atif Ikram: “Give someone 500 dollars. He won’t kill him but will fire at the gate — like I said for the Canada one.”

Doctor Sharjeel: “Yes.”

Atif Ikram: “Even in London it’s possible. Things come out, but it can be done.” Atif Ikram also claims deniability by outsourcing violence: “No need to involve anyone else. Who will know who did it?”

The conversation lays bare how organised criminal networks were allegedly being used as outsourced hitmen, treating violence on foreign soil as a routine intelligence tactic.

ISI Admits Direct Control, Names Leadership

In another explosive audio recording, Doctor Sharjeel openly acknowledges that the entire overseas operation is being run exclusively by the ISI, not Military Intelligence or any other Pakistani agency.Doctor Sharjeel: “This setup is ISI’s only. It’s not MI or any local agency.”

Atif Ikram: “So that means you are with Number 1? Number 1 knows?”

Doctor Sharjeel: “Sir, we inform him about every single thing.”

“Number 1” is a clear reference to ISI chief Lt Gen Asim Malik. The audio confirms that the plots were centrally authorised and supervised at the top of Pakistan’s intelligence hierarchy.

Targets Identified Across Three Countries

The ISI’s alleged overseas targets include:

Major (Retd) Adil Raja — London

Captain (Retd) Haider Mehdi — Canada

Colonel (Retd) Eqbal Saeed alias ‘Bailly’ — San Diego, United States

All three have been vocal critics of Pakistan’s military leadership for several years.

Espionage On US Soil: CCTV Access Handed To ISI

ABP News has uncovered disturbing evidence of active espionage operations inside the United States. Colonel (Retd) Eqbal Saeed, a former Pakistani Army and ISI officer who later cooperated with the CIA and provided intelligence related to Osama bin Laden’s Abbottabad hideout, has been living in exile in San Diego. WhatsApp audio messages show Atif Ikram handing over Ring CCTV login credentials and Wi-Fi passwords of Eqbal Saeed’s home to the ISI.

Atif Ikram: “What I’ve just sent you above is Bailly’s Ring email and password. Once you enter this, you’ll be connected to all the cameras installed in the house.”

This allowed the ISI to monitor Eqbal Saeed 24/7 from Pakistan, amounting to a serious breach of US sovereignty.

Legal Pressure Used To Enforce Compliance

According to information accessed by ABP News, the ISI leveraged Atif Ikram’s legal troubles to force cooperation. In February last year, the Pakistani Army registered an FIR against him in an old corruption case and barred him from military contracts. In audio recordings, Atif Ikram repeatedly presses ISI handlers to expedite the clearing of his FIR and his wife’s placement at the PTA.

Atif Ikram: “My FIR is pending, money stuck… My wife’s placement at PTA — that is ideal. No one should question it.”

Doctor Sharjeel: “I understand, sir. I’ll get it done.”

The PTA is currently headed by Major General Hafiz ur Rehman, a close associate of General Asim Munir.

UK Attack, Counter-Terror Probe Underway

ABP News spoke exclusively to Major (Retd) Adil Raja, who confirmed the authenticity of the audio recordings but declined further comment as the matter is under investigation. On 24 December, Adil Raja’s residence in London was attacked. UK Counter Terrorism Police had already received intelligence inputs in November about an ISI-backed assassination plot targeting him. The case is now being investigated by SO15 Counter Terrorism Command and CTP London. In a statement to ABP News, UK Counter Terrorism Police said it works closely with partner agencies to disrupt foreign state repression and urged the public to report coercion or interference.

Canada, US React As Fear Grows

Captain (Retd) Haider Mehdi told ABP News he is afraid and currently unable to speak publicly. Major (Retd) Atif Ikram has not responded to ABP News’ repeated requests for comment despite his voice being clearly identifiable in the audio recordings.

A Pattern Of State-Sponsored Transnational Repression

These revelations expose what investigators describe as a state-sponsored transnational repression network, where Pakistan’s intelligence agency allegedly uses surveillance, intimidation, legal coercion and planned violence to silence dissent abroad.

The findings raise urgent questions for Western democracies:

How will the UK and Canada respond to confirmed assassination planning on their soil?

How will the United States respond to documented ISI espionage within its territory?