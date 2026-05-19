Iran War: Why Has Trump Put The Blame On The Kurds?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Experts say Trump misunderstands Kurdish political landscape.

Edited by: Emmy Sasipornkarn

US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy in the Middle East by accusing Kurdish groups in the region of withholding weapons that were intended for Iranian demonstrators.

In early March, at the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran, Trump said it would be "wonderful" if Iranian Kurdish forces based across the border in Iraq launched attacks against the Islamic clerical regime in Tehran.

The following month, Trump told Fox News that the United States had tried to send weapons to protesters inside Iran through Kurdish intermediaries.

"We sent guns to the protesters, a lot of them," Trump said. "And I think the Kurds took the guns."

In May, he said he was "very disappointed in the Kurds," adding that Washington had sent "some guns with ammunition, and they were supposed to be delivered, but they kept it."

DW has spoken to sources on condition of anonymity from several Kurdish factions in Iraq, Turkey and Syria, who all categorically denied receiving any weapons from the US.

Iranian Kurdish leaders deny keeping US weapons

In Iran, Kurdish political parties, including the Free Life Party of Kurdistan (PJAK), an armed militant group, have similarly rejected the White House's narrative.

The leadership of these organizations views Trump's statements as both logistically impossible and politically damaging.

Fariba Mohammadi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, described the allegations as pure "psychological warfare."

She said such weapons have never reached Kurdish political parties or forces, emphasizing that the resurgence of these claims is best analyzed within the framework of political pressure in regional equations, rather than the reality on the ground.

Echoing this stance, Adib Vatandoust, a Central Committee member of Komala (Communist Party of Iran), said his organization has not received "a single bullet, nor even a negligible cent."

He characterized the alleged operation as a project serving the US and Israeli agendas rather than the genuine democratic interests of the Kurdish people.

Furthermore, Mustafa Mouloudi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI), highlighted that from a logistical standpoint, the accusations are unfeasible.

He pointed out that the heavily militarized borders, the pervasive presence of Iranian security forces, and the strict security agreements recently cemented between Tehran and Baghdad make such cross-border arms transfers virtually impossible.

Who are the Kurds?

Experts argue that Trump's rhetoric exposes his fundamental lack of understanding of Kurdish political society.

The US president refers to "the Kurds" as if they were a single, unified proxy force awaiting orders from Washington.

In reality, the Kurdish population of over 30 million people is spread across several countries — primarily Iran, Iraq, Turkey, and Syria.

Each country has its own intricate political landscape, diverse ideological parties ranging from leftist to conservative, and unique regional dynamics.

Dr. Kamran Matin, Associate Professor of International Relations at the University of Sussex, highlighted the danger of this ignorance.

"Trump has a very limited understanding of both Kurdish society and politics. By blaming the Kurds collectively, while neglecting the multiplicity of Kurdish actors, parties, and regions, he redirects and inflames anti-war and anti-American public opinion against the Kurds, which could lead to dangerous attacks on them," he told DW.

Why is Trump making these claims now?

Experts DW spoke to say that Trump's disputed claims about weapons deliveries are a classic case of political deflection.

Kamal Chomani, Editor-in-Chief of the Middle East-focused Amargi magazine, draws a parallel to the "Golden Calf" in the Bible — a story about leadership failures and shifting blame.

Chomani argues that Trump, heavily influenced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, operated on the flawed, overly optimistic assumption that the Iranian regime was on the verge of imminent collapse. When that collapse failed to materialize, Trump needed a scapegoat.

"To cover up this failure, Trump uses the Kurds as a 'Golden Calf," Chomani explained.

"No weapons were sent to the Kurds to be transferred to Iranians inside the country; as we saw, even delivering Starlink satellite internet faced severe difficulties, let alone weapons," he added.

Matin echoed this assessment: "Trump tries to justify the failure of his war on Iran to achieve any of its key objectives by blaming the Kurds."

The US president also "tries to blame the Kurds for his failure to deliver on his promise to Iranian protesters that he would come to their aid when they were being massacred by the Iranian regime," he added.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.