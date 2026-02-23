Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Iran has indicated it is willing to engage in renewed nuclear negotiations with the United States, but has warned that it will defend itself if Washington resorts to military action. Tehran’s comments came after US President Donald Trump said he was considering the option of a limited strike if a deal on the Iranian nuclear programme is not reached. Iranian officials have insisted that any attack, even at a limited scale, would be regarded as an act of aggression and meet with a firm response, while also expressing continued support for diplomatic engagement.

Tehran Signals Openness To Talks

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it is ready to enter talks with the United States, following two rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations earlier this month under the mediation of Oman. A new round of talks is expected in Geneva on Thursday, with delegates from both sides planning to resume discussions on a possible nuclear deal.

Despite this willingness to engage, Tehran has made clear that it will not capitulate to pressure. Iranian officials, including spokespeople from the foreign ministry, have stressed that negotiations should be substantive and continuous rather than sporadic. They have also said that Iran is prepared for a sustained diplomatic process while simultaneously maintaining its sovereign right to defend the country.

Warning Against US Military Action

Alongside its diplomatic signals, Iran has issued stern warnings about any potential military action by the United States. Officials have stated that even “limited strikes” would be considered acts of aggression, invoking Tehran’s right to self-defence under international law. Iran’s armed forces, the government says, are prepared to respond if attacked.

The context for these warnings includes a large US military build-up in the Middle East, as well as continued resistance from Iran on key issues such as its uranium enrichment programme. While Washington has pressed for a halt to enrichment beyond peaceful uses, Tehran insists on its right to maintain a civilian nuclear programme and has discussed confidence-building measures in return for some sanctions relief.

Regional and international observers have emphasised the delicate balance between diplomatic efforts and the risk of escalation, urging both sides to pursue negotiation in earnest to avoid further instability.

