Indian Embassy In Iran Urges Nationals To Leave Amid Rising Tensions

The Embassy of India in Iran has issued a renewed advisory urging all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) to leave the country using available means of transport, including commercial flights. The advisory comes in continuation of the government’s guidance issued on 5 January 2026, considering the evolving situation in Iran.

Safety Precautions and Guidance

The embassy has advised Indian nationals to exercise extreme caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and stay updated on local news. It emphasized maintaining regular contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran for any assistance or updates regarding the situation. “All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them,” the embassy stated.

Helpline and Assistance

For immediate support, the Embassy of India in Tehran has shared helpline numbers: +98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9109, +98 912 810 9102, and +98 993 217 9359. Indian nationals can also reach out via email at cons.tehran@mea.gov.in for consular assistance and guidance.

The Embassy reiterated the previous advisory issued on 14 January 2026, highlighting the importance of staying cautious and prepared while monitoring developments. This step aims to ensure the safety of Indian nationals amidst growing unrest in certain areas of Iran.

Indian citizens, students, pilgrims, business travellers, and tourists are all included in this advisory, and the embassy has requested cooperation in following safety measures and ensuring travel readiness.