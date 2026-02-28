President Trump described the situation with Iran as complex and consequential, stating the US has a very big decision to make. He characterized Iran as a destabilizing force and accused its leadership of violence and repression.
‘We Have A Big Decision To Make’: Trump Voices Frustration Over Iran Talks, Seeks Meaningful Deal
Trump says US faces a “big decision” on Iran after B2 strikes, as diplomacy continues and regional tensions escalate.
At a campaign rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, US President Donald Trump declared that Washington stands at a pivotal moment in dealing with Iran, describing the situation as complex and consequential. Addressing supporters, Trump painted Iran as a long-standing destabilising force and accused its leadership of violence and repression. He framed the issue as a defining test for US foreign policy in the months ahead.
'A Very Big Decision To Make': Trump On Iran
Speaking directly about the gravity of the moment, Trump said, as per PTI, "Now we have a big decision to make. You know that. Not easy. We have a very big decision to make. We have a country that's been for 47 years blowing people's legs off, arms off, the face. They've been knocking out ships, killing people, lots of people. Well, not only Americans, lots of people."
He further alleged widespread internal violence in Iran, adding, "It's been terrible. 32,000 people killed over the last two, three months, protesters. 32,000. That's a number of people. They want to make a deal, but you got to make a deal that's meaningful. I spoke with Ted Cruz, John, all of them on the way here. I said you got to make a deal that's meaningful."
Trump referenced recent US military operations involving B2 bombers targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, while reiterating that diplomacy remains his preferred route—provided any agreement prevents Tehran from pursuing nuclear weapons.
"We hit them real hard, as you know, with those beautiful B2 bombers recently, knocked out their nuclear capability. But I'd rather do it the peaceful way, but they're very difficult people. I want to tell you that. They're very dangerous people, very difficult people," he said.
Oman Pushes For Continued Dialogue
Even as Washington signals firmness, mediation efforts continue. Badr al-Busaidi, Oman’s Foreign Minister, urged negotiators not to abandon talks. Speaking on CBS’s Face the Nation, he suggested that progress remains possible if discussions are sustained.
Al-Busaidi stressed that Iran should not be allowed to enrich uranium, arguing that such capability is unnecessary for civilian energy needs. Oman has played a quiet but significant role in facilitating backchannel diplomacy between Tehran and Western governments.
Rubio’s Israel Visit Signals Strategic Coordination
Meanwhile, the US State Department confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel next week for consultations on regional security, as per reports. His agenda includes discussions on Iran, Lebanon, and the implementation of Trump’s Gaza peace framework.
The US Embassy in Israel has also advised staff members who wish to depart to do so, reflecting mounting security concerns across the region.
Netanyahu Calls For Firm Action
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently advocated stronger measures against Iran.
He has warned that Israel will respond decisively to any hostile moves by Tehran, underscoring the fragile and volatile climate in the Middle East.
Related Video
Ideas of India 2026: Is Bollywood Truly Reflecting a Changing Society? Ishan Khattar Speaks
Frequently Asked Questions
What is President Trump's stance on the situation with Iran?
What actions has the US taken recently regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities?
President Trump referenced recent US military operations involving B2 bombers that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, stating they knocked out its nuclear capability.
What is Oman's position on the ongoing dialogue with Iran?
Oman's Foreign Minister urged negotiators not to abandon talks, suggesting progress is possible if discussions are sustained. He also stated that Iran should not be allowed to enrich uranium.
What is the significance of Marco Rubio's visit to Israel?
Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel for consultations on regional security, including discussions on Iran, Lebanon, and the Gaza peace framework.