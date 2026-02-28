Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







At a campaign rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, US President Donald Trump declared that Washington stands at a pivotal moment in dealing with Iran, describing the situation as complex and consequential. Addressing supporters, Trump painted Iran as a long-standing destabilising force and accused its leadership of violence and repression. He framed the issue as a defining test for US foreign policy in the months ahead.

'A Very Big Decision To Make': Trump On Iran

Speaking directly about the gravity of the moment, Trump said, as per PTI, "Now we have a big decision to make. You know that. Not easy. We have a very big decision to make. We have a country that's been for 47 years blowing people's legs off, arms off, the face. They've been knocking out ships, killing people, lots of people. Well, not only Americans, lots of people."

He further alleged widespread internal violence in Iran, adding, "It's been terrible. 32,000 people killed over the last two, three months, protesters. 32,000. That's a number of people. They want to make a deal, but you got to make a deal that's meaningful. I spoke with Ted Cruz, John, all of them on the way here. I said you got to make a deal that's meaningful."



Trump referenced recent US military operations involving B2 bombers targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, while reiterating that diplomacy remains his preferred route—provided any agreement prevents Tehran from pursuing nuclear weapons.

"We hit them real hard, as you know, with those beautiful B2 bombers recently, knocked out their nuclear capability. But I'd rather do it the peaceful way, but they're very difficult people. I want to tell you that. They're very dangerous people, very difficult people," he said.

Oman Pushes For Continued Dialogue

Even as Washington signals firmness, mediation efforts continue. Badr al-Busaidi, Oman’s Foreign Minister, urged negotiators not to abandon talks. Speaking on CBS’s Face the Nation, he suggested that progress remains possible if discussions are sustained.

Al-Busaidi stressed that Iran should not be allowed to enrich uranium, arguing that such capability is unnecessary for civilian energy needs. Oman has played a quiet but significant role in facilitating backchannel diplomacy between Tehran and Western governments.

Rubio’s Israel Visit Signals Strategic Coordination

Meanwhile, the US State Department confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel next week for consultations on regional security, as per reports. His agenda includes discussions on Iran, Lebanon, and the implementation of Trump’s Gaza peace framework.

The US Embassy in Israel has also advised staff members who wish to depart to do so, reflecting mounting security concerns across the region.

Netanyahu Calls For Firm Action

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently advocated stronger measures against Iran.



He has warned that Israel will respond decisively to any hostile moves by Tehran, underscoring the fragile and volatile climate in the Middle East.