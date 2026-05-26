Iran Begins Restoring Internet Access After Months-Long Blackout

Iran's vice president Mohammad Reza Aref said the government has taken the first steps to restore internet access.

The announcement comes after a near-total blackout has been in place in Iran since war with the US and Israel broke out in late February.

Iranian ‌state media had reported yesterday that President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an order to ⁠reopen international ​internet ​access.

"The first step toward free and regulated access to cyberspace has been taken," the Iranian vice president said in a post on X, adding that the demands of Iranians "will be fulfilled."

According to a post on X by the internet monitoring group Netblocks, live data showed partial restoration of internet connectivity in Iran.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.