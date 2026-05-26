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HomeNewsWorldIran Begins Restoring Internet Access After Months-Long Blackout

Iran Begins Restoring Internet Access After Months-Long Blackout

Iran's vice president Mohammad Reza Aref said the government has taken the first steps to restore internet access. Meanwhile, Tehran warned US against "violation" of ceasefire. Follow DW.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 26 May 2026 11:58 PM (IST)

Iran's vice president Mohammad Reza Aref said the government has taken the first steps to restore internet access.

The announcement comes after a near-total blackout has been in place in Iran since war with the US and Israel broke out in late February.

Iranian ‌state media had reported yesterday that President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an order to ⁠reopen international ​internet ​access.

"The first step toward free and regulated access to cyberspace has been taken," the Iranian vice president said in a post on X, adding that the demands of Iranians "will be fulfilled."

According to a post on X by the internet monitoring group Netblocks, live data showed partial restoration of internet connectivity in Iran.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 26 May 2026 11:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran US Iran War Mohammad Raza
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