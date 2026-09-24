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English NewsNewsWorldInvited Putin for G20 Summit in December: Rubio

Invited Putin for G20 Summit in December: Rubio

New York, Sep 23 (PTI): The US has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 Summit in Miami in December, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said here on Wednesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 12:56 AM (IST)

New York, Sep 23 (PTI): The US has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 Summit in Miami in December, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said here on Wednesday.

Rubio made these remarks shortly after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“We think it’s an opportunity for him to engage not just with the president, but with other world leaders. We hope that’s an invitation he’ll accept,” Rubio told a press conference here.

The US invitation comes against the backdrop of renewed efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war which is now in its fifth year.

Asked whether President Donald Trump would meet Putin for talks about the war in Ukraine, Rubio said the president is willing to engage with anyone, including people he disagrees with.

“They've had numerous conversations on the phone. I don't know the number, but since the President's come into office, I think at least a dozen times they have spoken. So, yeah, we'll remain open to engaging,” Rubio said.

“Obviously, the ideal would be a meeting in which there will be a result, an outcome, and a lot of that means there has to be a lot of work that goes into it beforehand. But if not, if President Putin attends the G20 in December, that will certainly be an opportunity for them to interact and talk,” Rubio said.

The move has already drawn flak, with former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley calling it "irresponsible."

"Putin attacked Ukraine. Putin has helped the Iranians in the war against the US. Putin continues to threaten our NATO allies. This is irresponsible," Haley posted on X.

Recently, US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow in an effort to end the war in Ukraine.

Putin last visited the US in August 2025 for a meeting with Trump in Alaska. PTI SKU RD RD

RD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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