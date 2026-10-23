Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MHA extends Delhi CAPF deployment until October 31.

Extension driven by potential fresh protests, mainly CJP.

The Union Home Ministry has extended the deployment of 273 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Delhi for the second time, keeping them in the national capital until October 31 amid the possibility of fresh protests.

Government sources told news agency PTI on Friday that the forces were brought to Delhi earlier this month in view of demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

According to the sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed Delhi Police and the concerned CAPF units on October 22 to coordinate with each other regarding the deployment.

Delhi Police had sought an extension of the CAPF deployment until October 20 in view of protests in the capital. It subsequently wrote to the Home Ministry, requesting that the deployment continue beyond the deadline.

MHA Approves Extension After Delhi Police Request

In its letter, Delhi Police sought permission to retain the 273 CAPF companies beyond the existing deployment period.

Large-scale CAPF deployment had been made in Delhi ahead of the CJP protest scheduled for October 10.

Following Delhi Police’s request, the Home Ministry had approved the deployment of a total of 301 CAPF companies. The police had sought 221 companies on October 6 and another 80 on October 8.

In view of the possibility of further demonstrations by the CJP and other organisations, the MHA has now approved the extension of the CAPF deployment.

Several Protestors Detained During March In Delhi

Several protesters were detained in central Delhi on Friday as participants in a march against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls headed towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was invited to join the march, organised by People Against SIR, a week-old alliance of students, farmers and civil society groups. The march began at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Connaught Place and was headed towards the Election Commission’s office near Patel Chowk.

The demonstration was called to “restore democracy”, demand the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and seek the scrapping of the SIR of electoral rolls.