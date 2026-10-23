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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi On Alert: Home Ministry Extends 273 CAPF Deployment For Second Time Amid Protest Fears

Delhi On Alert: Home Ministry Extends 273 CAPF Deployment For Second Time Amid Protest Fears

The Home Ministry has extended the deployment of 273 CAPF companies in Delhi until October 31 amid fears of fresh protests, following demonstrations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and voter roll revision.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MHA extends Delhi CAPF deployment until October 31.
  • Extension driven by potential fresh protests, mainly CJP.

The Union Home Ministry has extended the deployment of 273 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Delhi for the second time, keeping them in the national capital until October 31 amid the possibility of fresh protests.

Government sources told news agency PTI on Friday that the forces were brought to Delhi earlier this month in view of demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

According to the sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed Delhi Police and the concerned CAPF units on October 22 to coordinate with each other regarding the deployment.

Delhi Police had sought an extension of the CAPF deployment until October 20 in view of protests in the capital. It subsequently wrote to the Home Ministry, requesting that the deployment continue beyond the deadline.

MHA Approves Extension After Delhi Police Request

In its letter, Delhi Police sought permission to retain the 273 CAPF companies beyond the existing deployment period.

Large-scale CAPF deployment had been made in Delhi ahead of the CJP protest scheduled for October 10.

Following Delhi Police’s request, the Home Ministry had approved the deployment of a total of 301 CAPF companies. The police had sought 221 companies on October 6 and another 80 on October 8.

In view of the possibility of further demonstrations by the CJP and other organisations, the MHA has now approved the extension of the CAPF deployment.

Several Protestors Detained During March In Delhi

Several protesters were detained in central Delhi on Friday as participants in a march against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls headed towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was invited to join the march, organised by People Against SIR, a week-old alliance of students, farmers and civil society groups. The march began at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Connaught Place and was headed towards the Election Commission’s office near Patel Chowk.

The demonstration was called to “restore democracy”, demand the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and seek the scrapping of the SIR of electoral rolls.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed in Delhi?

CAPF were initially deployed due to demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) earlier this month. Their deployment was extended due to the possibility of fresh protests by CJP and other organizations.

For how long has the CAPF deployment in Delhi been extended?

The Union Home Ministry has extended the deployment of 273 CAPF companies in Delhi until October 31. This marks the second extension for these forces.

Who requested the extension of CAPF deployment in Delhi?

Delhi Police initially sought an extension of the CAPF deployment until October 20. They subsequently requested the Home Ministry to continue the deployment beyond that deadline.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar CAPF Gyanesh Kumar Home MInistry 'Gyanesh Kumar' CJP Protest
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