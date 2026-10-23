India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesDelhi: Protesters Detained During March To ECI Headquarters Against SIR

Delhi: Protesters Detained During March To ECI Headquarters Against SIR

The march was organised to protest against the alleged removal of voters from electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Protesters marched against alleged voter deletions in central Delhi.
  • CEC Kumar faces scrutiny over internal ECI objections.

Several protesters were detained in central Delhi during a march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The protesters were heading towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters to demonstrate against the alleged deletion of voters.

Protest Against Alleged Voter Deletions

The march was organised to protest against the alleged removal of voters from electoral rolls during the SIR exercise. Several protesters were detained by authorities during the demonstration, according to the video accompanying the report.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was invited to join a march organised by People Against SIR on Friday. The week-old alliance of students, farmers and civil society groups planned to march from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi’s Connaught Place to the Election Commission’s office near Patel Chowk.

The march aimed to “restore democracy”, demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and call for the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

‘Har Gali Mein Jantar Mantar’

In a statement issued on October 18, People Against SIR said, “The People's March to Reclaim Democracy will not request police permission anywhere.”

ALSO READ: Chandigarh: 17-Year-Old Shot Dead By Peer After Fight; Cops Suspect Revenge Over Assault Video

The platform also cautioned the police, paramilitary personnel and prison authorities against using force on peaceful protesters.

As part of its planned “No SIR” campaign, the alliance has adopted the slogan “Har Gali Jantar Mantar, Har Gaon Jantar Mantar, Mera Ghar Jantar Mantar”.

People Against SIR was formed on October 14 at Surjeet Bhavan in New Delhi. It brings together groups representing farmers, workers, women, students, Adivasis, Dalits and minorities.

The platform has alleged that the SIR exercise is illegal. It has demanded that electoral rolls be restored to their pre-2024 version and subsequently updated through social audits, as prescribed in the Election Commission Manual and CAG guidelines.

Why Is CEC Gyanesh Kumar Facing Criticism?

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has come under scrutiny amid a controversy surrounding the Election Commission.

An investigative report by The Indian Express claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over a 10-month period regarding decisions and procedures related to the SIR exercise.

The Election Commission has rejected the allegations, maintaining that major decisions, including the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, were taken unanimously by the full commission.

ALSO READ: Power Cuts In Gurugram, Faridabad: Haryana Electricity Staff Strike Till October 24

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the protest in central Delhi about?

Protesters marched against the alleged deletion of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They were heading towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters to demonstrate their concerns.

Why is Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar facing criticism?

CEC Gyanesh Kumar is under scrutiny due to an investigative report claiming other Election Commissioners raised objections about SIR decisions. The Election Commission, however, rejects these allegations, stating major decisions were unanimous.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Oct 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar CJP Breaking News ABP Live DELHI SIR Protests Delhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Chandigarh: 17-Year-Old Shot Dead By Peer After Fight; Cops Suspect Revenge Over Assault Video
Chandigarh: 17-Year-Old Shot Dead By Peer After Fight; Cops Suspect Revenge Over Assault Video
Cities
Power Cuts In Gurugram, Faridabad: Haryana Electricity Staff Strike Till October 24
Gurugram, Faridabad Power Cuts Explained: Haryana Employees Strike Over Eleven Power Licence
Cities
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Poor' As AQI Crosses 220; Rain Likely To Bring Relief Tomorrow
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Poor' As AQI Crosses 220; Rain Likely To Bring Relief Tomorrow
Cities
Poet Anamika Jain Ambar Meets Muskan In Jail, Promises To Secure Daughter’s Future
Poet Anamika Jain Ambar Meets Muskan In Jail, Promises To Secure Daughter’s Future
Advertisement

Videos

Poster War: BJP and Samajwadi Party Clash Through Posters Ahead of 2027 UP Polls
Seat Battle: Congress Reportedly Demands 200 Seats from Samajwadi Party in UP
Alliance Buzz: BJP and Akali Dal Near Possible Reunion Ahead of 2027 Polls
Polling Clash: SP and BJP Supporters Clash During MLC Voting in Fatehpur
Punjab Politics: BJP-SAD Alliance Speculation Intensifies Ahead of 2027 Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget