Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIndians Among 280 Arrested In UK Amid Crackdown On Illegal Delivery Riders

Indians Among 280 Arrested In UK Amid Crackdown On Illegal Delivery Riders

The UK Home Office revealed this week that its Immigration Enforcement teams had conducted Operation Equalise recently as part of a “nationwide intensification week of activity” targeting illegal working hotspots with a focus on the migrants working as delivery riders.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 12:12 AM (IST)

London, Aug 11 (PTI) The UK authorities have arrested hundreds of people, including Indians, in a week-long crackdown on two-wheeler riders suspected of working illegally for delivery firms across the country.

The UK Home Office revealed this week that its Immigration Enforcement teams had conducted Operation Equalise recently as part of a “nationwide intensification week of activity” targeting illegal working hotspots with a focus on the migrants working as delivery riders.

Between July 20 and 27, a total of 1,780 individuals were stopped, leading to 280 arrests of migrants and asylum seekers found working without the requisite paperwork, the Home Office said.

During one such raid, officers arrested seven Indian nationals at Hillingdon in west London, with five of them detained for illegal work activity.

“Illegal working undermines our border security and we’re cracking down hard on it. That’s why we have intensified our enforcement activity right across the UK to crack down on those who think they can evade immigration and employment laws in the UK,” said Dame Angela Eagle, UK Minister for Border Security and Asylum.

“This operation is just one example of our relentless efforts to bear down on organised immigration crime at every level in our communities,” she said.

As a direct result of Operation Equalise, the Home Office said 53 individuals are now having their asylum support reviewed, which could result in their support being suspended or withdrawn. 

The operation follows a warning issued by the Home Office last month that those in the food delivery business caught abusing the immigration system could face having their asylum support ceased, such as entitlement to accommodation or payments, and those caught working illegally facing removal from the UK.   

The Home Office said its Immigration Enforcement teams will also receive a GBP 5 million funding boost to ramp up illegal working intensification activity even further.  The cash injection, to be drawn from the GBP 100 million investment for border security announced last week, is earmarked for a “major surge” in enforcement raids over the coming months.

The aim is for officers to revisit and re-attend illegal working hotspots more frequently and increase enforcement teams' intelligence gathering capabilities to support frontline enforcement activity.  

“We continue to intensify our activity against those who think they can get away with working illegally. My teams have been taking action around the clock, all across the country and I thank them for their hard work, co-operation and skill in dealing with this challenging issue,” said Eddy Montgomery, Director of Enforcement, Compliance and Crime at the UK Home Office. 

In addition to the arrests made as part of Operation Equalise, 51 businesses, including car washes, restaurants and retail premises, were issued with Civil Penalty Referral Notices. This could see them face hefty fines if they are found to have employed illegal workers and failed to conduct relevant pre-employment checks.  

The operation was also supported by police forces across the UK, with officers seizing 71 vehicles throughout the week, including 58 e-bikes, as well as GBP 8,000 in cash under the Proceeds of Crime Act and around GBP 460,000 in illicit cigarettes.  It comes as part of a series of measures to tighten the law around illegal migration, including stricter legal requirements for all companies to check that anyone working for them has the legal right to do so through the government's Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill in Parliament. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 12:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
United Kingdom Operation Equalise
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi In Call With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On War, Leaders Plan September Meeting
Modi In Call With Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On Ukraine War, Bilateral Meet In Sept
India
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Asim Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
World
‘Kashmir Our Jugular Vein’: Pakistan Army Chief Reiterates Remark He Made Before Pahalgam Attack, This Time In US
‘Kashmir Our Jugular Vein’: Pak Army Chief Reiterates Remark He Made Before Pahalgam, This Time In US
Election 2025
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Akhilesh Jumps Barricades, Leads Opposition March To EC Amid Vote Looting Allegations
Opposition’s Delhi March Heats Up, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades, MPs Sit on Dharna
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc MPs In Protest, Stopped At Barricades On Way To EC Office
Opposition Leaders, Led By Akhilesh Yadav, Stage Sit-In After Being Stopped From Marching To EC Office
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Public-Centric Agenda As Monsoon Session Commences
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget