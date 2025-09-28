Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIndia will always maintain freedom of choice: EAM Jaishankar outlines key concepts of 'Atmanirbharta, Atmaraksha, Atmavishwas'

India will always maintain freedom of choice: EAM Jaishankar outlines key concepts of 'Atmanirbharta, Atmaraksha, Atmavishwas'

United Nations, Sep 27 (PTI): India will always maintain its freedom of choice and will always be a voice of the Global South, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, asserting that the nation remains determined to protect its people and secure their interests at home and abroa.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 12:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

United Nations, Sep 27 (PTI): India will always maintain its freedom of choice and will always be a voice of the Global South, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, asserting that the nation remains determined to protect its people and secure their interests at home and abroad.

Addressing world leaders from the iconic podium of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar highlighted the three key concepts of ‘Atmanirbharta' or self-reliance, ‘Atmaraksha' or securing oneself and 'Atmavishwas' or self-confidence that guide India's approach in the contemporary world.

Jaishankar began his address to the General Debate at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly with the salutation “Namaskar from the people of Bharat".

Underlining that 'Atmanirbharta' means “developing our own capabilities, building our own strengths and nurturing our own talent," Jaishankar said that the results of India's progress are already visible across manufacturing, space programmes, pharmaceutical production and digital technology sector.

"Make, innovate and design in India also benefit the world," he said.

Atmaraksha or securing oneself underscores that India remains "determined to protect our people and secure their interests, at home and abroad. That means zero-tolerance for terrorism, robust defence of our borders, forging partnerships beyond and assisting our community abroad,” he said.

The third concept of ‘Atmavishwas' or self-confidence stresses that India, as the most populous nation, a civilisational state, and a rapidly growing major economy, is “confident about who we are, and what we will be," he said.

"Bharat will always maintains its freedom of choice. And will always be a voice of the Global South,” he said.

Jaishankar also underscored the importance of ensuring that international cooperation prevails, “because islands of prosperity cannot flourish in an ocean of turbulence”.

Noting that these are “certainly challenging times” for the international community, Jaishankar pointed out that “many of our assumptions and expectations no longer hold. In such circumstances, it is imperative to stay strong, to hold firm and to deepen friendships.” “Every member who can make this world a better place must have the opportunity to do their utmost. And for that to happen, reformed multilateralism is the obvious way," he said.

"The ninth decade of the UN must be one of leadership and hope. Bharat will do its fair share, and more,” Jaishankar said. PTI YAS GRS GRS GRS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 01:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 28 Sep 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'One Country Behind Global Terror': Jaishankar’s Explosive UN Speech Targets Pakistan
'One Country Behind Global Terror': Jaishankar’s Explosive UN Speech Targets Pakistan
India
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33
India
Sonam Wangchuk's Pakistan Link, Dawn Event Under Scanner; Visited Bangladesh: Ladakh Top Cop
Sonam Wangchuk's Pakistan Link, Dawn Event Under Scanner; Visited Bangladesh: Ladakh Top Cop
Cities
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget