A damaged idol of Goddess Kali discovered in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district has triggered a major political storm, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of shielding the culprits and showing “administrative apathy”.

The incident occurred at a village under the Suryanagar gram panchayat in the Kakdwip Assembly constituency, officials said, as per news agency PTI.

According to police, the damaged idol was found on Wednesday morning, following which an investigation was initiated. However, the situation soon escalated after locals staged a protest, blocking a national highway and refusing to proceed with the idol immersion. Police said they had to use “minimum force” to disperse the mob after some protesters allegedly pelted stones, adding that ambulances carrying patients were also stuck during the blockade.

Police later said that the immersion was facilitated and that additional personnel had been deployed to maintain calm.

BJP Accuses TMC of Cover-Up And 'Appeasement'

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that “jihadi elements” were behind the desecration and accused the state administration of trying to suppress the incident.

“Don’t mistake the scene in the video below for Bangladesh; this is the current state of West Bengal. I have repeatedly said that a conspiracy is underway to turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh… If Hindus do not wake up now, great danger awaits in the coming days,” Adhikari posted on X, alleging that officials initially attempted to stop the matter from becoming public.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya also targeted the Mamata Banerjee government, writing on X, “Maa Kali idol desecration at Maa Kali temple in Kakdwip, South 24 Parganas, a stark reflection of the Trinamool government’s administrative apathy! Even more shameful was the role of the administration. Police arrived at the scene and immediately ordered the temple to be closed as if their primary task was to cover up the crime rather than catch the culprits.”

Mamata Banerjee’s police took away Maa Kali in a prison van!

Shame, shame — there’s no place to hide this disgrace…



The BJP has also criticised the state police for removing the idol in a van. “Mamata Banerjee’s police took away Maa Kali in a prison van! Shame, shame - there’s no place to hide this disgrace,” Malviya wrote, accusing the administration of attempting to “bury the incident.”

Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education, also condemned the incident. “In a blatant display of appeasement toward hardline fundamentalists, the failed Chief Minister @MamataOfficial and her party leaders have, on multiple occasions, attempted in various ways to hurt the religious sentiments and faith of Sanatan Hindu followers. But such an unfortunate and insulting sight has never before been witnessed in West Bengal,” he posted.

“The idol of Maa Kali was placed inside a prison van! This incident is not only utterly condemnable but one that compels every devotee to bow their head in shame,” he added.

Adhikari reiterated the claims and alleged that “seven Hindu protectors were arrested.”

Bengal Police And TMC Deny Allegations, Urge Calm

The West Bengal Police dismissed the allegations, terming them “misinformation.” “Efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation about an incident in Kakdwip. Facts are: an idol of Goddess Kali in a village temple under Suryanagar GP was found to be damaged this morning. Efforts are on to identify the person/persons behind the mischief. Stern action will be taken against those responsible for the incident,” the police posted on X.

The TMC, meanwhile, accused the BJP of attempting to polarise sentiments. “The BJP is trying to communalise the incident and vitiate the atmosphere. Let police complete the probe. We condemn any attempt to disturb the harmony in this area,” a local TMC leader said, as per PTI.

Officials said the situation in the area remains tense but under control, with security strengthened to prevent any escalation.