Special Feature: Aishwarya Ray Sarkar's Ode To Flair & Tradition

HomeLifestyleSpecial Feature: Aishwarya Ray Sarkar's Ode To Flair & Tradition

Born to a naval officer and a teacher, I grew up amid sarees that told stories of places and pride. ARS is my tribute to that legacy, curating timeless, modern Indian drapes.

By : Special Feature | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
I grew up in uniforms and sarees. As a naval officer’s daughter, the rhythm of my childhood was the discipline of the sea, anchored yet always moving. My mother, a school teacher, carried her world of knowledge and responsibility always draped in a saree, turning it into her everyday expression of grace. My nani, an army officer’s wife, did the same; her sarees were her armour and her pride.

With every new posting their husbands had, textiles from different parts of the country became part of their everyday lives, each drape a reflection of where they had been and what they carried forward. Watching them, my love for sarees grew quietly, first in admiration, and later as a deeper connection to my roots. 

Before founding ARS, I worked as a stylist, shaping how clothes come alive in everyday life and on camera. That experience sharpened my eye for detail, drape, and silhouette, and it continues to guide how I curate each collection. 

ARS is my ode to that inheritance. Each collection is thoughtfully brought together to celebrate India’s textile legacy in today’s world, offering pieces that are timeless, versatile, and easy to make your own. For us, it is not just about wearing tradition; it is about carrying it forward with pride and ease.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
Lifestyle
