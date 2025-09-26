Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Rejects NATO Chief's Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine

India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine

India's MEA refuted NATO Secretary-General Rutte's claim that PM Modi questioned Putin about Russia's Ukraine stance after alleged US penalties on Indian oil purchases.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday strongly rejected remarks made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought clarification from Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Moscow’s stance on the Ukraine conflict following reported U.S. penalties on India’s purchase of Russian oil.

Calling the assertion “completely unfounded,” the MEA clarified that no such exchange had taken place between the Indian and Russian leadership. In a statement, the ministry underlined that India’s diplomatic engagements with Russia are conducted transparently and independently, and do not require validation through third-party interpretations.

'Entirely Baseless': MEA On NATO Chief's Remark

MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, as per ANI, "We have seen the statement by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. This statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless."

Randhir Jaiswal clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not engaged in any conversation with President Vladimir Putin as suggested in recent reports. He stressed that no such exchange took place and urged NATO, as a prominent international body, to exercise greater care and accuracy in its public statements.

Jaiswal added that speculative or misleading remarks that misrepresent the Prime Minister’s interactions or imply discussions that never occurred are unacceptable. He also reiterated that India’s energy imports are focused on ensuring stable and affordable costs for its citizens and affirmed that the country will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic stability.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Russia NATO Ukraine INDIA
