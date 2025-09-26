Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Reaffirms No Third-Party Role In Kashmir, Pledges Support for Cyprus Settlement At UNGA

India Reaffirms No Third-Party Role In Kashmir, Pledges Support for Cyprus Settlement At UNGA

India reiterates its firm stance on Kashmir with no third-party mediation and expresses support for a comprehensive, lasting Cyprus settlement during UNGA discussions with EAM Jaishankar.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) India on Friday made its "well-known" stance on Kashmir clear once again under which there is no scope for any third party role or mediation.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), touched on the issue while responding to a question on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan making remakrs on Kashmir at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly.

"Our statement on Kashmir is clear. Everyone is aware of our position on Kashmir over the past few years," he said during the weekly media briefing.

The MEA spokesperson also expressed India's support for comprehensive and lasting settlement for North Cyprus in accordance with the United Nations framework.

"Regarding North Cyprus, our External Affairs Minister met with the Cyprus Foreign Minister, they discussed it. The External Affairs Minister expressed India's support for comprehensive and lasting settlement in accordance with the agreed UN framework," he said.

On Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar met Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UNGA and reaffirmed support for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of Cyprus.

"Always great meeting FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus. Reviewed the progress in bilateral ties since the successful visit of PM Narendra Modi. Reaffirmed support for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Cyprus Question in accordance with the agreed UN framework and the relevant UNSC resolutions. Look forward to welcoming him in India soon," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

Kombos expressed gratitude to India for its longstanding support on Cyprus issue. He stated that he is looking forward to his visit to India.

In a post on X, the Cyprus FM wrote, "New York -- Always a distinct pleasure to meet with India’s Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. Discussion focused on further steps of the Cyprus-India strategic partnership, pertinent international issues, and the priorities of the upcoming Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU. Grateful for India's long-standing principled support on the Cyprus Issue and its upholding of international law. Looking forward to my visit to India soon".

India and Cyprus enjoy friendly and time tested ties. On many global issues both countries share similar views. India has extended unwavering support to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Cyprus.

Cyprus also supports India’s views on crucial multilateral issues such as the UN Security Council reforms and Nuclear Suppliers Group. Both countries enjoy robust economic ties.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 09:06 PM (IST)
