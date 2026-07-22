India, North Macedonia discuss UN reforms, direct connectivity: official

Skopje (North Macedonia), Jul 21 (PTI): India and North Macedonia on Tuesday discussed reforms of the United Nations, direct connectivity, and ways to boost trade and tourism, among others, according to a top Indian diplomat.

Briefing media persons on President Droupadi Murmu's ongoing visit here, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George said all aspects of bilateral relations were discussed, and the two sides underscored the need to identify new areas of cooperation to further strengthen ties.

He said Murmu's visit marks a historic milestone in India-North Macedonia relations as it is the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian President to the landlocked southeast European nation.

The visit reaffirms India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with North Macedonia and reflects its broader engagement with Europe, George said.

Earlier in the day, Murmu held bilateral talks with her counterpart, President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, at the Presidential Palace (Villa Vodno).

“They identified areas such as digital technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, automotive, agriculture and agro-products, new technologies including AI as priority areas for cooperation,” George said.

The two sides also discussed reforms of the United Nations, he said.

“North Macedonia and India work together in the multilateral fora, cooperate with each other, and also it supports India's permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council,” George said.

The diplomat said there was also a request for direct connectivity between India and North Macedonia.

"It is on our wish list. We will see how we can take it forward," he said.

The two countries renewed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the health sector for another five years to enhance collaboration through joint initiatives and technology development, including healthcare facilities, George said.

North Macedonia has supported India in the fight against terrorism and strongly condemned the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Murmu also met Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who hosted a working lunch in her honour.

"The state visit of the President reaffirms our shared commitment to building a forward-looking and mutually beneficial partnership that contributes to the prosperity of our two countries," George said.

Murmu is on a two-day visit to North Macedonia from Tuesday as part of the second leg of her three-nation tour of Europe.

She concluded her visit to Moldova on Monday and will travel to Romania on Thursday in the last stretch of her tour. PTI AKV SCY SCY

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