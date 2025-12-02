Inside Imran Khan’s Family Web: The People Who Shaped The Former Pakistan PM

Tensions surrounding jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan intensified after his three sisters claimed they were “brutally” assaulted outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail while attempting to meet him.

Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan said the former premier has been inaccessible for over three weeks, prompting growing alarm among his family and supporters.

Pakistani officials, quoted by Geo News, have countered the claims, insisting Khan is “fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention.” The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded that immediate family members be granted access and sought an official explanation from the government.

The allegations came amid a surge of unverified social media posts, including false claims that Khan had been killed in custody—rumours that further escalated tensions and turned public focus back to those closest to him.

Imran Khan’s Family Tree

Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan’s 19th Prime Minister between August 2018 and April 2022, was born in Lahore on 5 October 1952. His family roots span influential Pashtun clans on both his paternal and maternal sides.

Parents

Ikramullah Khan Niazi

A civil engineer from Mianwali, he hailed from the Niazi Pashtun lineage and contributed to major national development projects. He also played a role in the Pakistan Movement.

Shaukat Khanum

A homemaker from the Burki tribe, her battle with cancer inspired the establishment of the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

Siblings

Rubina Khanum

A long-time United Nations development and humanitarian professional who prefers a private life.

Aleema Khanum

Businesswoman and philanthropist involved in charitable and educational initiatives, including welfare work connected to PTI.

Uzma Khanum

A practising surgeon who supports medical initiatives linked to the family’s philanthropy.

Rani Khanum

Associated with social and welfare efforts within the extended family and generally stays out of the public eye.

Wives

Jemima Goldsmith

The British heiress and journalist married Khan in 1995, embracing Pakistani culture during their marriage. After their 2004 divorce, she has remained publicly supportive.

Reham Khan

The British-Pakistani journalist married him in 2015; the marriage ended within months, followed by a highly public fallout.

Bushra Bibi

A spiritual guide from Pakpattan who married Khan in 2018.

Children

Khan has two sons with Jemima Goldsmith:

Sulaiman Isa Khan (born 1996)

Lives abroad, maintains a private life, and is known to be academically driven and close to both parents.

Kasim Khan (born 1999)

Also based largely in the UK; he frequently visits Pakistan and remains close to his father.

Paternal Lineage: Niazi Tribe

Khan’s paternal side belongs to the Shermankhel clan of the Niazi tribe in Mianwali.

Grandfather: Muhammad Azeem Khan Niazi, a physician who built Azeem Manzil.

Uncles: Amanullah (lawyer/politician), Zafarullah (businessman), Faizullah.

Cousins: Inamullah, Hafeez Ullah, Saeedullah, Ahmed Khan Niazi, Maj Gen Sanaullah, among others.

Maternal Lineage: Burki Tribe

The Burki clan is known for its contributions to sport and civil service.

Grandfather: Ahmed Hasan Khan, civil servant and sportsman.

Grandmother: Amir Bano, who lived to 100 and was a central family figure.

Uncle: Ahmed Raza, first-class cricketer and former PCB selector.

Aunts: Iqbal Bano (married to Dr Wajid Ali Burki), Mubarak (married cricketer Jahangir Khan).