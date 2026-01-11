Hindu Man Shot Dead In Pakistan, Protests Erupt

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldHindu Man Shot Dead In Pakistan, Protests Erupt

Police have arrested the prime accused, landlord Sarfaraz Nizamani, along with his alleged aide Zafarullah Khan, from Hyderabad, Badin SSP Qamar Reza Jaskani said on Saturday night.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 12:13 PM (IST)

A 23-year-old Hindu farmer was allegedly shot dead by his landlord in Pakistan's Sindh for building a makeshift shelter on disputed land, triggering widespread protests by the minority Hindu community.

Police have arrested the prime accused, landlord Sarfaraz Nizamani, along with his alleged aide Zafarullah Khan, from Hyderabad, news agency PTI quoted Badin SSP Qamar Reza Jaskani as saying.

The victim, Kelash Kohli, was shot on January 4 in Talhar village of Badin after he allegedly began constructing a shelter on land claimed by Nizamani. Kohli later died in the hospital from gunshot injuries.

Accused Fled The Scene

According to police, a special team was constituted after the accused fled the scene and went into hiding. "After sustained efforts, the main accused was arrested from the Fateh Chowk area of Hyderabad," Jaskani said.

The killing sparked protests and sit-ins by members of the Hindu community across the Badin district, who demanded swift arrests and justice. An FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Poon Kumar Kohli, following which the investigation was intensified.

Shiva Kaachi, who runs a welfare trust for Hindu minorities in Sindh, said public pressure played a key role in the arrests. He noted that protests continued until Javed Akhtar Odho personally contacted the bereaved family to confirm the action taken.

Kaachi expressed hope for a fair trial, saying it was essential to restore confidence among the Hindu community and ensure their safety from such crimes.

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hindu Shot Dead Hindu Killed Pakistan
