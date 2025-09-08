A 26-year-old man from Haryana’s Jind district was shot dead in California after he objected to a man urinating in public, village officials said on Sunday.

The victim, Kapil, son of Ishwar from Barah Kalan village, was working as a security guard in the US. Village sarpanch Suresh Kumar Gautam told TOI that the incident occurred on Saturday when Kapil, who was on duty, confronted an individual urinating outside the premises. In retaliation, the man shot him dead on the spot.

Punjab Man Had Gone To US Via Donkey Route

Kapil, the only son of a farming family, had gone to the US two and a half years ago. He is said to have entered the country in 2022 through the “donkey route,” crossing the jungles of Panama and scaling the Mexico border wall, a journey that cost his family around Rs 45 lakh. He was initially detained after entry but later released through legal proceedings and had since settled there.

His family was informed of the tragedy by relatives living in the US. Kapil is survived by his parents and two sisters, one of whom is married.

“The entire village is standing with the family, but they are deeply broken in this time of grief,” sarpanch Gautam said. He added that the family plans to approach the deputy commissioner to seek government assistance in bringing back Kapil’s body to India.