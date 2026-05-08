Two Indians Among 149 Stranded On Cruise Ship Hit By Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak; 3 Dead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Infections may predate voyage; contact tracing underway.

Two Indian crew members are among 149 people stranded aboard the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius after a hantavirus outbreak on the vessel claimed three lives and left several others infected.

The ship, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, remains anchored near Cape Verde in the Atlantic Ocean after multiple passengers developed symptoms linked to the rare and potentially fatal virus during the voyage.

Oceanwide Expeditions released a nationality-wise list of passengers and crew members onboard, confirming the presence of two Indian crew members, according to a report by India Today. The company, however, did not disclose their identities, responsibilities on the ship or their current health status.

Passengers From 23 Countries Remain Stranded at Sea

According to the passenger and crew manifest shared by the company, the vessel is carrying people from 23 different countries, including travellers from Great Britain, the United States, Germany and Spain.

The outbreak has so far resulted in three deaths, including a Dutch couple and a German passenger. One critically ill patient was evacuated from the ship for medical treatment, while several others continue to remain under close medical observation.

The situation aboard the expedition cruise ship has triggered concern among health authorities and governments as officials work to trace passengers and possible contacts connected to the voyage.

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WHO Monitoring Outbreak

The World Health Organisation said the illness was first reported on May 2 after several passengers developed severe respiratory symptoms during the journey.

Investigators believe the infections may have originated before passengers boarded the vessel, possibly during travel through parts of Argentina and Chile. The MV Hondius had departed from Argentina and was travelling towards the Canary Islands when the outbreak emerged.

Health agencies are now monitoring the situation closely as countries begin tracing travellers who may have come into contact with infected passengers during the expedition.

What Is Hantavirus and How Does It Spread?

Hantavirus is primarily transmitted through contact with urine, saliva or droppings from infected rodents. In some cases, people may become infected after inhaling contaminated particles in enclosed spaces.

Health officials said the outbreak is likely linked to the Andes virus strain, a rare form of hantavirus known for its limited ability to spread between humans through close contact.

The rare nature of the virus and the international mix of passengers on board have raised concerns among global health authorities, prompting increased surveillance and contact-tracing efforts across multiple countries.

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