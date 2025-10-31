Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIndia In Spotlight As US Labour Department Video Blames H-1B Workers For ‘Stealing American Dream’

India In Spotlight As US Labour Department Video Blames H-1B Workers For ‘Stealing American Dream’

The video promotes "Project Firewall" to hold companies accountable and prioritise American hiring, aligning with Trump's "America First" policy

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The United States Department of Labour has released a new video advertisement accusing foreign workers of “stealing the American dream” through misuse of the H-1B visa programme. The 52-second video, shared on the department’s official X handle on Thursday, features a pie-chart graphic showing India with the largest share of H-1B visa holders, at 72 per cent, as a voiceover blames lax policies for displacing American workers.

“Many young Americans have had this dream stolen from them by foreign workers as politicians and bureaucrats allowed companies to abuse the H-1B visa,” the narrator says, adding that the Trump administration’s Project Firewall is now holding companies accountable for visa misuse and prioritising American citizens in hiring. The clip concludes with the slogan: “Recapturing the American dream for the American people.”

India Tops H-1B Holders List

The video’s release comes amid renewed scrutiny of foreign worker visas under US President Donald Trump’s administration. According to data from the Department of Homeland Security, India remained the top source of H-1B visa holders in fiscal year 2024, accounting for 33 per cent of the total non-immigrant population in the United States.

The H-1B visa allows US employers to hire foreign professionals in specialised fields such as information technology, engineering, medicine, and science. It is typically issued for three years and can be extended for another three, enabling workers to live and work legally in the US while employed by a sponsoring company.

Visa Fee Sparks Panic 

Trump’s hardline immigration stance has seen a series of restrictive measures in recent months. On September 19, he signed a proclamation imposing a one-time fee of $100,000 on new H-1B visa applications, a move that took effect on September 21. The decision triggered widespread concern, particularly among the Indian diaspora and tech sector workers who depend heavily on the programme.

The White House later clarified that the fee is a one-time payment rather than an annual charge and does not affect current visa holders. Officials defended the hike, saying it aims to ensure that only “highly skilled” foreign professionals, those who cannot be replaced by American workers, are granted entry.

Political Messaging Ahead of Elections

The Labour Department video, laden with nationalistic overtones, aligns with Trump’s broader “America First” narrative ahead of the upcoming election cycle. By framing the H-1B issue as a fight to restore opportunities for US citizens, the administration appears to be reinforcing its campaign promise to curb immigration and tighten control over the American job market.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
H1B Visa Donald Trump
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ABP Exclusive | Last Interview Of Dular Chand Yadav: What 'Mokama’s Bahubali' Said Before His Death
ABP Exclusive | Last Interview Of Dular Chand Yadav: What 'Mokama’s Bahubali' Said Before His Death
News
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
Election 2025
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
India
Mallikarjun Kharge Says RSS Should Be Banned, Cites Patel’s 1948 Letter, Law & Order Concerns
Mallikarjun Kharge Says RSS Should Be Banned, Cites Patel’s 1948 Letter, Law & Order Concerns
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget