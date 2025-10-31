The United States Department of Labour has released a new video advertisement accusing foreign workers of “stealing the American dream” through misuse of the H-1B visa programme. The 52-second video, shared on the department’s official X handle on Thursday, features a pie-chart graphic showing India with the largest share of H-1B visa holders, at 72 per cent, as a voiceover blames lax policies for displacing American workers.

“Many young Americans have had this dream stolen from them by foreign workers as politicians and bureaucrats allowed companies to abuse the H-1B visa,” the narrator says, adding that the Trump administration’s Project Firewall is now holding companies accountable for visa misuse and prioritising American citizens in hiring. The clip concludes with the slogan: “Recapturing the American dream for the American people.”

Young Americans have had the American Dream stolen from them, as jobs have been replaced by foreign workers due to rampant abuse of the H-1B visa.



Under @POTUS and @SecretaryLCD’s leadership, we’re holding companies accountable for their abuse—and recapturing the American Dream… pic.twitter.com/x3lqJS9CyG — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) October 30, 2025

India Tops H-1B Holders List

The video’s release comes amid renewed scrutiny of foreign worker visas under US President Donald Trump’s administration. According to data from the Department of Homeland Security, India remained the top source of H-1B visa holders in fiscal year 2024, accounting for 33 per cent of the total non-immigrant population in the United States.

The H-1B visa allows US employers to hire foreign professionals in specialised fields such as information technology, engineering, medicine, and science. It is typically issued for three years and can be extended for another three, enabling workers to live and work legally in the US while employed by a sponsoring company.

Visa Fee Sparks Panic

Trump’s hardline immigration stance has seen a series of restrictive measures in recent months. On September 19, he signed a proclamation imposing a one-time fee of $100,000 on new H-1B visa applications, a move that took effect on September 21. The decision triggered widespread concern, particularly among the Indian diaspora and tech sector workers who depend heavily on the programme.

The White House later clarified that the fee is a one-time payment rather than an annual charge and does not affect current visa holders. Officials defended the hike, saying it aims to ensure that only “highly skilled” foreign professionals, those who cannot be replaced by American workers, are granted entry.

Political Messaging Ahead of Elections

The Labour Department video, laden with nationalistic overtones, aligns with Trump’s broader “America First” narrative ahead of the upcoming election cycle. By framing the H-1B issue as a fight to restore opportunities for US citizens, the administration appears to be reinforcing its campaign promise to curb immigration and tighten control over the American job market.